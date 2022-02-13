Courts, 2/14

Minimum sentences for publication, one or more of the following: 60 days’ jail, $1,000 total fine, one year probation or license suspension. Court costs additional to fines. Age and address, if any, from public record. Corrections will be made only if public record was reported incorrectly. District Court judge’s name in parentheses. DUI sentences that include an ignition lock requirement include the notation INTR.
DISTRICT COURT
Third-degree arson $500-$1,499 damages
Landry, Tristan D., 22, 2 years probation. (Post)
Second-degree domestic assault
Domant, Mitchell J., 28, Lincoln, 3 years prison. (Post)
Third-degree assault
Wankok, Nyagoa G., 25, Lincoln, 36 months prison. Also third-degree assault of an officer/health care professional, attempt of a class 4 felony, third-degree domestic assault. (Post)
Mahoney, Michael C. Jr., 48, Greenwood, 365 days jail, 2 counts. (Maret)
Assault by a confined person-no weapon
Heller, Joshua D., 33, transient, 2 years jail. (Maret)
Third-degree assault of an officer/health care professional
Abdullah, Abdullah M., 28, Lincoln, 24 months probation. (Strong)
Attempt of a class 2 felony
Gach, Puom G., 21, Lincoln, 26 to 40 years prison. Also possession of deadly weapon while committing felony, first-degree sexual assault. (Post)
Wolfe, Tiffany A., 38, Lincoln, 1 to 2 years prison. (Maret)
Markvicka, Martin B., 33, Lincoln, 2 years probation. (Maret)
Accessory to class 2 or 2A felony
Graham, Daeveion E., 20, Lincoln, 4 years prison. Also aiding and abetting a class 3A felony. (Strong)
Attempt of a class 2A felony
Robison, David W., 52, Lincoln, 3 years prison. (Post)
Attempt of a class 3 or 3A felony
Lally, Thomas W., 39, Lincoln, 3 years probation. (Jacobsen)
Commit child abuse intentionally/no injury
Smith, Darryl A., 30, Lincoln, 3 years jail. (Ideus)
Driving under the influence - .15+ or refusal
Graham, Emilia C., 22, Lincoln, 180 days jail, 15 years revoked license. (Jacobsen)
Driving under the influence-0.08
Davis, Carrie L., 46, Lincoln, 4 years probation, 5 years revoked license. (Jacobsen)
Manufacture/deliver/distribute/possess/dispense exceptionally hazardous drug
Ybarra, Carmen T., 47, Lincoln, 3 to 5 years prison. (Maret)
Operate motor vehicle to avoid arrest
Nielsen, Michael K., 38, Lincoln, 20 to 24 months prison, 2 years revoked license. (Post)
Possession of child pornography – age 19 and over
Harris, Jason L., 36, Lincoln, 16 to 20 years prison. (McManaman)
Possession of a controlled substance
McCabe, John J., 59, Lincoln, 3 years probation. (Post)
Huston, Matthew W., 36, York, 12 months probation. (Ideus)
Martin, Jesse M., 35, Lincoln, 180 days jail. (Jacobsen)
Terroristic threats
Dietz, Matthew P., 35, Lincoln, 360 days jail. (Post)
Pokorney, Isaiah L., 19, Lincoln, 36 months probation. (Strong)
Theft by deception $501-$1,499
Roundtree, Jalen R., 24, transient, 18 months prison. Also second degree forgery $1,500-$5,000. (Post)