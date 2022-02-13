 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Courts, 2/14

Minimum sentences for publication, one or more of the following: 60 days’ jail, $1,000 total fine, one year probation or license suspension. Court costs additional to fines. Age and address, if any, from public record. Corrections will be made only if public record was reported incorrectly. District Court judge’s name in parentheses. DUI sentences that include an ignition lock requirement include the notation INTR.

DISTRICT COURT

Third-degree arson $500-$1,499 damages

Landry, Tristan D., 22, 2 years probation. (Post)

Second-degree domestic assault

Domant, Mitchell J., 28, Lincoln, 3 years prison. (Post)

Third-degree assault

Wankok, Nyagoa G., 25, Lincoln, 36 months prison. Also third-degree assault of an officer/health care professional, attempt of a class 4 felony, third-degree domestic assault. (Post)

Mahoney, Michael C. Jr., 48, Greenwood, 365 days jail, 2 counts. (Maret)

Assault by a confined person-no weapon

Heller, Joshua D., 33, transient, 2 years jail. (Maret)

Third-degree assault of an officer/health care professional

Abdullah, Abdullah M., 28, Lincoln, 24 months probation. (Strong)

Attempt of a class 2 felony

Gach, Puom G., 21, Lincoln, 26 to 40 years prison. Also possession of deadly weapon while committing felony, first-degree sexual assault. (Post)

Wolfe, Tiffany A., 38, Lincoln, 1 to 2 years prison. (Maret)

Markvicka, Martin B., 33, Lincoln, 2 years probation. (Maret)

Accessory to class 2 or 2A felony

Graham, Daeveion E., 20, Lincoln, 4 years prison. Also aiding and abetting a class 3A felony. (Strong)

Attempt of a class 2A felony

Robison, David W., 52, Lincoln, 3 years prison. (Post)

Attempt of a class 3 or 3A felony

Lally, Thomas W., 39, Lincoln, 3 years probation. (Jacobsen)

Commit child abuse intentionally/no injury

Smith, Darryl A., 30, Lincoln, 3 years jail. (Ideus)

Driving under the influence - .15+ or refusal

Graham, Emilia C., 22, Lincoln, 180 days jail, 15 years revoked license. (Jacobsen)

Driving under the influence-0.08

Davis, Carrie L., 46, Lincoln, 4 years probation, 5 years revoked license. (Jacobsen)

Manufacture/deliver/distribute/possess/dispense exceptionally hazardous drug

Ybarra, Carmen T., 47, Lincoln, 3 to 5 years prison. (Maret)

Operate motor vehicle to avoid arrest

Nielsen, Michael K., 38, Lincoln, 20 to 24 months prison, 2 years revoked license. (Post)

Possession of child pornography – age 19 and over

Harris, Jason L., 36, Lincoln, 16 to 20 years prison. (McManaman)

Possession of a controlled substance

McCabe, John J., 59, Lincoln, 3 years probation. (Post)

Huston, Matthew W., 36, York, 12 months probation. (Ideus)

Martin, Jesse M., 35, Lincoln, 180 days jail. (Jacobsen)

Terroristic threats

Dietz, Matthew P., 35, Lincoln, 360 days jail. (Post)

Pokorney, Isaiah L., 19, Lincoln, 36 months probation. (Strong)

Theft by deception $501-$1,499

Roundtree, Jalen R., 24, transient, 18 months prison. Also second degree forgery $1,500-$5,000. (Post)

