Minimum sentences for publication, one or more of the following: 60 days’ jail, $1,000 total fine, one year probation or license suspension. Court costs additional to fines. Age and address, if any, from public record. Corrections will be made only if public record was reported incorrectly. District Court judge’s name in parentheses. DUI sentences that include an ignition lock requirement include the notation INTR.
DISTRICT COURT
Third-degree domestic assault
Jones, Bradley M., 62, Lincoln, 2 years prison. Also carrying concealed weapon. (Strong)
Attempt of a class 1A/1B/1C/1D felony
Guzman, Antonio I., 28, Lincoln, 6-10 years prison. (Strong)
Attempt of a class 2 felony
Wood, Ricardo D., 27, Tecumseh, 4-8 years prison. (Strong)
Shepard, Zac F., 18, Lincoln, 2 years probation. Also attempt of class 2A felony. (Maret)
Burglary
Harris, Dangelo M., 24, Lincoln, 18-36 months prison. Also obstruct a peace officer. (Strong)
Commit child abuse negligently/no injury
Dober, Caden J., 20, Lincoln, 480 days prison. Also violating protection order, third-degree assault. (Otte)
Possession of a controlled substance
Forke, Brandon M., 35, transient, 3 years probation, 2 counts. (Otte)
Appleton, Preston A., 28, transient, 630 days prison, 7 counts. (Nelson)
McEvoy, Daniel E., 56, no hometown listed, 6-12 months prison. (Post)
Possession of deadly weapon by prohibited person
Hickey, Daqwan D., 25, Lincoln, 10 years prison, 2 counts. Also attempt of class 3 or 3a felony. (Strong)
Terroristic threats
Hill, Jamon, 24, transient, 2 years prison. Also carrying concealed weapon. (Maret)
Theft by unlawful taking $1,500-$4,999
Guy, Jay D., 25, Lincoln, 18 months prison. (Post)
Theft by unlawful taking over $5,000
Miller, Noah T., 24, Lincoln, 4-6 years prison. Also theft by shoplifting $501-$1,499. (Jacobsen)
Violate sex offender registration act
Moreira, Salome Jr., 41, transient, 18 months prison. (Post)
Issue bad check $1,500-$5,000
Allington, Terry M., 49, Lincoln, 18 months prison. (Otte)
Refuse to submit to test
Williams, Travis T., 33, Lincoln, 48-84 months prison. (Strong)
Criminal mischief $0-$500
Voyles, Brian S., 59, Lincoln, 24 months probation. (McManaman)