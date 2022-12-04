Courts, 12/5

Minimum sentences for publication, one or more of the following: 60 days’ jail, $1,000 total fine, one year probation or license suspension. Court costs additional to fines. Age and address, if any, from public record. Corrections will be made only if public record was reported incorrectly. District Court judge’s name in parentheses. DUI sentences that include an ignition lock requirement include the notation INTR.
DISTRICT COURT
Refuse to submit to test
Burton, Timothy L II., 27, Lincoln, 300 days jail, 15 years revoked license. (Otte)
Attempt of a class 2A felony
Scott, Andrew L., 33, Lincoln, 60 months prison. Also commit child abuse intentionally/no injury. (Otte)
Operate motor vehicle to avoid arrest
Dodds, Corey J., 28, Lincoln, 545 days prison, 1 year revoked license. Also third-degree domestic assault. (Strong)
Carter, Cassie C., 30, Lincoln, 1 year prison, 2 years revoked license. (Jacobsen)
Possession of a controlled substance
Campbell, Marvin D., 65, Lincoln, 270 days jail. (McManaman)
Resisting arrest
Hampton, Daniel A., 39, Lincoln, 240 days jail, 9 months probation. Also 4 counts possession of controlled substance. (Jacobsen)
Theft by shoplifting $501-$1,499
Baldwin, Austin J., 23, transient, 1 year and 6 months prison. Also 2 counts operating motor vehicle to avoid arrest. (Jacobsen)
Theft by deception $1,500-$4,999
Caldwell, Trevel K., 22, Omaha, 5 years probation. (Otte)
Theft by unlawful taking $500-$1,499
Baumann, Amanda, 28, York, 30 days jail. (McManaman)