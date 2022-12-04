 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
COURTS

Courts, 12/5

Minimum sentences for publication, one or more of the following: 60 days’ jail, $1,000 total fine, one year probation or license suspension. Court costs additional to fines. Age and address, if any, from public record. Corrections will be made only if public record was reported incorrectly. District Court judge’s name in parentheses. DUI sentences that include an ignition lock requirement include the notation INTR.

DISTRICT COURT

Refuse to submit to test

Burton, Timothy L II., 27, Lincoln, 300 days jail, 15 years revoked license. (Otte)

Attempt of a class 2A felony

Scott, Andrew L., 33, Lincoln, 60 months prison. Also commit child abuse intentionally/no injury. (Otte)

Operate motor vehicle to avoid arrest

Dodds, Corey J., 28, Lincoln, 545 days prison, 1 year revoked license. Also third-degree domestic assault. (Strong)

Carter, Cassie C., 30, Lincoln, 1 year prison, 2 years revoked license. (Jacobsen)

Possession of a controlled substance

Campbell, Marvin D., 65, Lincoln, 270 days jail. (McManaman)

Resisting arrest

Hampton, Daniel A., 39, Lincoln, 240 days jail, 9 months probation. Also 4 counts possession of controlled substance. (Jacobsen)

Theft by shoplifting $501-$1,499

Baldwin, Austin J., 23, transient, 1 year and 6 months prison. Also 2 counts operating motor vehicle to avoid arrest. (Jacobsen)

Theft by deception $1,500-$4,999

Caldwell, Trevel K., 22, Omaha, 5 years probation. (Otte)

Theft by unlawful taking $500-$1,499

Baumann, Amanda, 28, York, 30 days jail. (McManaman)

