COURTS

Courts, 12/19

Minimum sentences for publication, one or more of the following: 60 days’ jail, $1,000 total fine, one year probation or license suspension. Court costs additional to fines. Age and address, if any, from public record. Corrections will be made only if public record was reported incorrectly. District Court judge’s name in parentheses. DUI sentences that include an ignition lock requirement include the notation INTR.

DISTRICT COURT

Second-degree forgery

Hart, Rosemary L., 31, Lincoln, 200 days jail. (McManaman)

Third-degree assault

Savage, Amber N., 42, Lincoln, 1 year prison, 1 year revoked license. Also willful reckless driving, disturbing the peace, leaving accident-failure to furnish information first. (Otte)

Third-degree domestic assault

Sheridan, Tyrone W., 49, transient, 1 year prison. (Maret)

Williams, Nicholas C., 34, Lincoln, 1 year prison. (Maret)

Attempt of a class 2 felony

Loury, Mary E., 36, transient, 4-6 years prison. (McManaman)

Attempt of a class 4 felony

Temple, Brandon C., 40, transient, 450 days prison, 2 counts. Also first-degree criminal trespassing, criminal mischief $0-$500. (Ideus)

Driving under the influence-0.15+ or refusal

Duoth, Nyachar T., 26, Lincoln, 360 days jail, 15 years revoked license. (Otte)

First-degree sexual assault/incompetent

Butler, James W., 69, transient, 5-8 years prison. (Otte)

Theft by receiving stolen property $1,500-$4,999

Tucker, Abby E., 22, Lincoln, 36 months probation. (Post)

