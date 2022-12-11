 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
COURTS

Courts, 12/12

Minimum sentences for publication, one or more of the following: 60 days’ jail, $1,000 total fine, one year probation or license suspension. Court costs additional to fines. Age and address, if any, from public record. Corrections will be made only if public record was reported incorrectly. District Court judge’s name in parentheses. DUI sentences that include an ignition lock requirement include the notation INTR.

DISTRICT COURT

Unlawful acts by any person RE: inmate

Torsiello, Sarah B., 46, Hickman, 365 days prison. (Nelson)

Possession of deadly weapon by prohibited person

King, Donell, 51, no hometown listed, 1-2 years prison. (Ideus)

Second-degree forgery $500-$1,500

Porter, Abbott C., 35, Lincoln, 120-180 days jail. (Post)

First-degree assault

Htoo, Hser N., transient, 12-16 years prison. (McManaman)

Third-degree assault

Ward, Riane N., 22, transient, 360 days jail. Also theft by unlawful taking $0-$500. (Nelson)

Kellum, Romeius A., 30, Tecumseh, 1 year prison. (Maret)

Assault by a confined person-no weapon

Highwolf, Clayton, 38, Lincoln, 2 years prison. (Nelson)

Griffin, Devaughn, 32, hometown not listed, 35-36 months prison. (Post)

Third-degree assault of an officer/health care professional

Kudron, William C., 31, transient, 720 days prison. Also assaulting public safety officer with bodily fluid. (Post)

Attempt of a class 2 felony

Belgum, Avery E., 19, Lincoln, 3-8 years prison. (McManaman)

Attempt of a class 2A felony

Mologianes, James C., 31, transient, 18 months prison. (Strong)

Berggren, Micah D., 25, Hickman, 48 months prison. Also terroristic threats. (Strong)

Phelps, Roderick G., 34, hometown not listed, 1 year prison. (Maret)

Attempt of a class 3 or 3A felony

Flores, Michael A., 25, Lincoln, 1 year jail. (Ideus)

Glantz, Michael R., 36, Lincoln, 2 years probation. Also second-degree forgery $1,500-$5,000. (Maret)

Attempt of a class 4 felony

Harrison, Brian R., 44, Louisville, KY, 360 days jail. (McManaman)

Bridget, Dazshanae V., 28, Alpharetta, GA, 360 days jail. (McManaman)

Bridget, James, 29, Atlanta, GA, 360 days jail. (McManaman)

Driving under the influence - .15+ or refusal

Jorge, Wilen A., 26, Lincoln, 365 days prison, 15 years revoked license. (Post)

Meyer, Brian K., 52, Lincoln, 6-10 years prison, 15 years revoked license. (Maret)

Attempted driving while revoked from DUI/refusal

Townsend, Kathryn J., 60, Lincoln, 180 days jail, 15 years revoked license. (Strong)

Manufacture/deliver/distribute/possess/dispense exceptionally hazardous drug

Madden, Gene F., 46, Kansas City, MO, 12-15 years prison. Also carrying concealed weapon. (Otte)

Manslaughter

Tvrdy, Patrick S., 41, Lincoln, 12-16 years prison. (Maret)

Ortiz, Adolfo L., 23, Lincoln, 28-40 years prison. Also using firearm to commit a felony. (Ideus)

Operate motor vehicle to avoid arrest

Main, Jessica J., 30, Lincoln, 4 years prison, 2 years revoked license. Also theft by receiving stolen property $1,500-$5,000. (Nelson)

Possession of a controlled substance

Bearden, Matthew J., 42, Lincoln, 810 days prison, 3 counts. Also possession of deadly weapon by prohibited person. (Jacobsen)

Warbonnet, Daniel J. Jr., 30, Lincoln, 300 days jail. (Post)

Ways, Jade M., 35, Lincoln, 480 days prison. Also possession of burglar’s tools. (Nelson)

Pillard, Lindsay N., 39, Lincoln, 180-360 days prison. (Post)

Gordon, Olivia R., 22, York, 1 year and 3 months prison to 2 years and 6 months prison. Also attempt of class 4 felony. (Post)

Theft by deception $501-$1,499

Stinson, Nickolus A., 48, Denton, 365 days prison. (Nelson)

Schrom, Aloysius E., 59, no hometown listed, 365 days prison. (Maret)

Theft by shoplifting $1,500-$4,999

Lyons, Chase N., 22, transient, 2 years jail, 6 months revoked license. Also DUI-drug. (Otte)

Theft by unlawful taking $1,500-$4,999

Policky, Joe J., 28, Lincoln, 270 days prison. (Post)

Violate a protection order

Awoul, Awoul D., 32, transient, 240 days jail. (Post)

Ring, Achul D., 27, Lincoln, 20 months jail, 15 years revoked license. (Otte)

