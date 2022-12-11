Courts, 12/12

Minimum sentences for publication, one or more of the following: 60 days’ jail, $1,000 total fine, one year probation or license suspension. Court costs additional to fines. Age and address, if any, from public record. Corrections will be made only if public record was reported incorrectly. District Court judge’s name in parentheses. DUI sentences that include an ignition lock requirement include the notation INTR.
DISTRICT COURT
Unlawful acts by any person RE: inmate
Torsiello, Sarah B., 46, Hickman, 365 days prison. (Nelson)
Possession of deadly weapon by prohibited person
King, Donell, 51, no hometown listed, 1-2 years prison. (Ideus)
Second-degree forgery $500-$1,500
Porter, Abbott C., 35, Lincoln, 120-180 days jail. (Post)
First-degree assault
Htoo, Hser N., transient, 12-16 years prison. (McManaman)
Third-degree assault
Ward, Riane N., 22, transient, 360 days jail. Also theft by unlawful taking $0-$500. (Nelson)
Kellum, Romeius A., 30, Tecumseh, 1 year prison. (Maret)
Assault by a confined person-no weapon
Highwolf, Clayton, 38, Lincoln, 2 years prison. (Nelson)
Griffin, Devaughn, 32, hometown not listed, 35-36 months prison. (Post)
Third-degree assault of an officer/health care professional
Kudron, William C., 31, transient, 720 days prison. Also assaulting public safety officer with bodily fluid. (Post)
Attempt of a class 2 felony
Belgum, Avery E., 19, Lincoln, 3-8 years prison. (McManaman)
Attempt of a class 2A felony
Mologianes, James C., 31, transient, 18 months prison. (Strong)
Berggren, Micah D., 25, Hickman, 48 months prison. Also terroristic threats. (Strong)
Phelps, Roderick G., 34, hometown not listed, 1 year prison. (Maret)
Attempt of a class 3 or 3A felony
Flores, Michael A., 25, Lincoln, 1 year jail. (Ideus)
Glantz, Michael R., 36, Lincoln, 2 years probation. Also second-degree forgery $1,500-$5,000. (Maret)
Attempt of a class 4 felony
Harrison, Brian R., 44, Louisville, KY, 360 days jail. (McManaman)
Bridget, Dazshanae V., 28, Alpharetta, GA, 360 days jail. (McManaman)
Bridget, James, 29, Atlanta, GA, 360 days jail. (McManaman)
Driving under the influence - .15+ or refusal
Jorge, Wilen A., 26, Lincoln, 365 days prison, 15 years revoked license. (Post)
Meyer, Brian K., 52, Lincoln, 6-10 years prison, 15 years revoked license. (Maret)
Attempted driving while revoked from DUI/refusal
Townsend, Kathryn J., 60, Lincoln, 180 days jail, 15 years revoked license. (Strong)
Manufacture/deliver/distribute/possess/dispense exceptionally hazardous drug
Madden, Gene F., 46, Kansas City, MO, 12-15 years prison. Also carrying concealed weapon. (Otte)
Manslaughter
Tvrdy, Patrick S., 41, Lincoln, 12-16 years prison. (Maret)
Ortiz, Adolfo L., 23, Lincoln, 28-40 years prison. Also using firearm to commit a felony. (Ideus)
Operate motor vehicle to avoid arrest
Main, Jessica J., 30, Lincoln, 4 years prison, 2 years revoked license. Also theft by receiving stolen property $1,500-$5,000. (Nelson)
Possession of a controlled substance
Bearden, Matthew J., 42, Lincoln, 810 days prison, 3 counts. Also possession of deadly weapon by prohibited person. (Jacobsen)
Warbonnet, Daniel J. Jr., 30, Lincoln, 300 days jail. (Post)
Ways, Jade M., 35, Lincoln, 480 days prison. Also possession of burglar’s tools. (Nelson)
Pillard, Lindsay N., 39, Lincoln, 180-360 days prison. (Post)
Gordon, Olivia R., 22, York, 1 year and 3 months prison to 2 years and 6 months prison. Also attempt of class 4 felony. (Post)
Theft by deception $501-$1,499
Stinson, Nickolus A., 48, Denton, 365 days prison. (Nelson)
Schrom, Aloysius E., 59, no hometown listed, 365 days prison. (Maret)
Theft by shoplifting $1,500-$4,999
Lyons, Chase N., 22, transient, 2 years jail, 6 months revoked license. Also DUI-drug. (Otte)
Theft by unlawful taking $1,500-$4,999
Policky, Joe J., 28, Lincoln, 270 days prison. (Post)
Violate a protection order
Awoul, Awoul D., 32, transient, 240 days jail. (Post)
Ring, Achul D., 27, Lincoln, 20 months jail, 15 years revoked license. (Otte)