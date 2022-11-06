 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
COURTS

Courts, 11/7

Minimum sentences for publication, one or more of the following: 60 days’ jail, $1,000 total fine, one year probation or license suspension. Court costs additional to fines. Age and address, if any, from public record. Corrections will be made only if public record was reported incorrectly. District Court judge’s name in parentheses. DUI sentences that include an ignition lock requirement include the notation INTR.

DISTRICT COURT

Carry concealed weapon

Turner, Terrence R., 45, Lincoln, 450 days prison. Also attempt of class 4 felony, obstruct a peace officer. (Nelson)

Obstruct a peace officer

Galvan, Aaron, 31, Lincoln, 300 days jail. (McManaman)

Third-degree assault

Smith, Calvin L., 38, Lincoln, 2 years probation. Also disturbing the peace. (McManaman)

Walker, Demarius M., 23, Lincoln, 180 days jail. (Nelson)

Assault by a confined person-no weapon

Whitlow, Devon L., 48, transient, 15 years to 21 years and 6 months prison. Also first-degree sexual assault/forcible. (Strong)

Maddux, Gregory R., 24, Lincoln, 1 year prison. (Ideus)

First-degree sexual assault

Lyman, Ward O., 61, Lincoln, 14-24 years prison. (Otte)

Second-degree sexual assault

Hopper, Veonta L., 40, Lincoln, 44-54 years prison. Also first-degree sexual assault/incompetent, second-degree arson. (Nelson)

Attempt of a class 2 felony

Rockey, Gustav C., 24, Lincoln, 70 days jail, 5 years probation. Also deliver/dispense/distribute/manufacture/possess controlled substance-Schedule 1,2,3. (McManaman)

Attempt of a class 2A felony

Wert, Michael S., 55, Lincoln, 3 years prison. (Nelson)

Attempt of a class 4 felony

Smith, Joseph B., 41, Sandusky, OH, $1,000 fine. (Ideus)

Commit child abuse negligently/no injury

Alhaikal, Tebaa E., 19, 2 years probation, 28 days jail. Also attempt of class 1 misdemeanor. (McManaman)

Driving under the influence - 0.15+ or refusal

Spangler, Rodney B., 58, Lincoln, 3 years prison, 15 years revoked license. (Nelson)

Driving under the influence - cause serious bodily injury

Barrett, Rosanne R., 61, Lincoln, 48 months probation, 30 days jail, 5 years revoked license., (Strong)

Driving while revoked from DUI/refusal

McCormick, Scott F., 47, Omaha, 3 years probation, 15 years revoked license. (Post)

Fail to stop/render aid/serious injury or death

Hatfield, Jordan S., 30, Syracuse, 2 years and 6 months prison, 1 year revoked license. Also operate motor vehicle to avoid arrest. (Jacobsen)

Terroristic threats

Waller, Derek J., 55, transient, 2 years prison. Also possess deadly weapon-prohibited person, possession of controlled substance. (Maret)

Theft by deception $501-$1,499

Gipson, Gerald J., 33, Chicago, 365 days prison. (Jacobsen)

Theft by deception $1,500-$4,999

Morris, Roy O., 34, transient, 360 days jail. (Otte)

Willful reckless driving

James, Anna, 35, Lincoln, 180 days jail. Also criminal mischief $1,500-$4,999. (Jacobsen)

Fraudulent Insurance Act $1,500-$5,000

Blanton, Yasmiene R., 33, Lincoln, $1,000 fine. (McManaman)

