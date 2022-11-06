Courts, 11/7

Minimum sentences for publication, one or more of the following: 60 days’ jail, $1,000 total fine, one year probation or license suspension. Court costs additional to fines. Age and address, if any, from public record. Corrections will be made only if public record was reported incorrectly. District Court judge’s name in parentheses. DUI sentences that include an ignition lock requirement include the notation INTR.
DISTRICT COURT
Carry concealed weapon
Turner, Terrence R., 45, Lincoln, 450 days prison. Also attempt of class 4 felony, obstruct a peace officer. (Nelson)
Obstruct a peace officer
Galvan, Aaron, 31, Lincoln, 300 days jail. (McManaman)
People are also reading…
Third-degree assault
Smith, Calvin L., 38, Lincoln, 2 years probation. Also disturbing the peace. (McManaman)
Walker, Demarius M., 23, Lincoln, 180 days jail. (Nelson)
Assault by a confined person-no weapon
Whitlow, Devon L., 48, transient, 15 years to 21 years and 6 months prison. Also first-degree sexual assault/forcible. (Strong)
Maddux, Gregory R., 24, Lincoln, 1 year prison. (Ideus)
First-degree sexual assault
Lyman, Ward O., 61, Lincoln, 14-24 years prison. (Otte)
Second-degree sexual assault
Hopper, Veonta L., 40, Lincoln, 44-54 years prison. Also first-degree sexual assault/incompetent, second-degree arson. (Nelson)
Attempt of a class 2 felony
Rockey, Gustav C., 24, Lincoln, 70 days jail, 5 years probation. Also deliver/dispense/distribute/manufacture/possess controlled substance-Schedule 1,2,3. (McManaman)
Attempt of a class 2A felony
Wert, Michael S., 55, Lincoln, 3 years prison. (Nelson)
Attempt of a class 4 felony
Smith, Joseph B., 41, Sandusky, OH, $1,000 fine. (Ideus)
Commit child abuse negligently/no injury
Alhaikal, Tebaa E., 19, 2 years probation, 28 days jail. Also attempt of class 1 misdemeanor. (McManaman)
Driving under the influence - 0.15+ or refusal
Spangler, Rodney B., 58, Lincoln, 3 years prison, 15 years revoked license. (Nelson)
Driving under the influence - cause serious bodily injury
Barrett, Rosanne R., 61, Lincoln, 48 months probation, 30 days jail, 5 years revoked license., (Strong)
Driving while revoked from DUI/refusal
McCormick, Scott F., 47, Omaha, 3 years probation, 15 years revoked license. (Post)
Fail to stop/render aid/serious injury or death
Hatfield, Jordan S., 30, Syracuse, 2 years and 6 months prison, 1 year revoked license. Also operate motor vehicle to avoid arrest. (Jacobsen)
Terroristic threats
Waller, Derek J., 55, transient, 2 years prison. Also possess deadly weapon-prohibited person, possession of controlled substance. (Maret)
Theft by deception $501-$1,499
Gipson, Gerald J., 33, Chicago, 365 days prison. (Jacobsen)
Theft by deception $1,500-$4,999
Morris, Roy O., 34, transient, 360 days jail. (Otte)
Willful reckless driving
James, Anna, 35, Lincoln, 180 days jail. Also criminal mischief $1,500-$4,999. (Jacobsen)
Fraudulent Insurance Act $1,500-$5,000
Blanton, Yasmiene R., 33, Lincoln, $1,000 fine. (McManaman)