Courts, 11/28

Minimum sentences for publication, one or more of the following: 60 days’ jail, $1,000 total fine, one year probation or license suspension. Court costs additional to fines. Age and address, if any, from public record. Corrections will be made only if public record was reported incorrectly. District Court judge’s name in parentheses. DUI sentences that include an ignition lock requirement include the notation INTR.
DISTRICT COURT
Third-degree assault
Anderson, Bernard, 61, transient, 365 days prison. Also carrying concealed weapon, criminal trespass-2nd degree/hate crime. (McManaman)
Assault by a confined person-no weapon
Johnson, Ian T., 28, no hometown listed, 1-2 years prison. (Nelson)
People are also reading…
Escape
Grimes, Melvin L., 55, Lincoln, 14 months prison. (McManaman)
Hoffman, Lucas A., 32, Lincoln, 2 years probation, $1,000 fine. Also attempt of class 1 misdemeanor. (Ideus)
Second degree sexual assault
Ortiz, Cory S., 45, Lincoln, 30-40 years prison. Also first degree sexual assault. (McManaman)
Third-degree domestic assault
Ringle, Cody M., 32, Elk Creek, 450 days prison. Also resisting arrest. (Post)
Furstenfeld, Lisa B., 43, Lincoln, 4 years probation. Also committing child abuse negligently/no injury. (Ideus)
Attempt of a class 2 felony
Shannon, Drake, 19, Lincoln, 6-10 years prison. Also manufacture/deliver/distribute/possess/dispense a controlled substance. (Strong)
Attempt of a class 4 felony
Davis, Sharife L., 51, transient, 365 days prison. (McManaman)
Refuse to submit to test
Kowalewski, Justin M., 35, Lincoln, 300 days jail, 15 years revoked license. (McManaman)
Driving while revoked from DUI/refusal
Woods, Travis L., 60, Lincoln, 3 years prison, 15 years revoked license. Also DUI-0.08 breath. (Nelson)
Manufacture/deliver/distribute/possess/dispense exceptionally hazardous drug
Lawrence, Ernest C. Jr., 63, Lincoln, 12-16 years prison. (Post)
First degree criminal trespassing
Lapointe, Thomas L., 45, Syracuse, 150 days prison. Also criminal mischief $501-$1,499, third-degree assault, theft by unlawful taking $0-$500. (Nelson)