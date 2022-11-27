 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
COURTS

Courts, 11/28

  • 0

Minimum sentences for publication, one or more of the following: 60 days’ jail, $1,000 total fine, one year probation or license suspension. Court costs additional to fines. Age and address, if any, from public record. Corrections will be made only if public record was reported incorrectly. District Court judge’s name in parentheses. DUI sentences that include an ignition lock requirement include the notation INTR.

DISTRICT COURT

Third-degree assault

Anderson, Bernard, 61, transient, 365 days prison. Also carrying concealed weapon, criminal trespass-2nd degree/hate crime. (McManaman)

Assault by a confined person-no weapon

Johnson, Ian T., 28, no hometown listed, 1-2 years prison. (Nelson)

People are also reading…

Escape

Grimes, Melvin L., 55, Lincoln, 14 months prison. (McManaman)

Hoffman, Lucas A., 32, Lincoln, 2 years probation, $1,000 fine. Also attempt of class 1 misdemeanor. (Ideus)

Second degree sexual assault

Ortiz, Cory S., 45, Lincoln, 30-40 years prison. Also first degree sexual assault. (McManaman)

Third-degree domestic assault

Ringle, Cody M., 32, Elk Creek, 450 days prison. Also resisting arrest. (Post)

Furstenfeld, Lisa B., 43, Lincoln, 4 years probation. Also committing child abuse negligently/no injury. (Ideus)

Attempt of a class 2 felony

Shannon, Drake, 19, Lincoln, 6-10 years prison. Also manufacture/deliver/distribute/possess/dispense a controlled substance. (Strong)

Attempt of a class 4 felony

Davis, Sharife L., 51, transient, 365 days prison. (McManaman)

Refuse to submit to test

Kowalewski, Justin M., 35, Lincoln, 300 days jail, 15 years revoked license. (McManaman)

Driving while revoked from DUI/refusal

Woods, Travis L., 60, Lincoln, 3 years prison, 15 years revoked license. Also DUI-0.08 breath. (Nelson)

Manufacture/deliver/distribute/possess/dispense exceptionally hazardous drug

Lawrence, Ernest C. Jr., 63, Lincoln, 12-16 years prison. (Post)

First degree criminal trespassing

Lapointe, Thomas L., 45, Syracuse, 150 days prison. Also criminal mischief $501-$1,499, third-degree assault, theft by unlawful taking $0-$500. (Nelson)

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Courts, 11/21

Minimum sentences for publication, one or more of the following: 60 days’ jail, $1,000 total fine, one year probation or license suspension. C…

Courts, 11/14

Minimum sentences for publication, one or more of the following: 60 days’ jail, $1,000 total fine, one year probation or license suspension. C…

Courts, 11/7

Minimum sentences for publication, one or more of the following: 60 days’ jail, $1,000 total fine, one year probation or license suspension. C…

Courts, 10/31

Minimum sentences for publication, one or more of the following: 60 days’ jail, $1,000 total fine, one year probation or license suspension. C…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News