COURTS

Courts, 11/21

Minimum sentences for publication, one or more of the following: 60 days’ jail, $1,000 total fine, one year probation or license suspension. Court costs additional to fines. Age and address, if any, from public record. Corrections will be made only if public record was reported incorrectly. District Court judge’s name in parentheses. DUI sentences that include an ignition lock requirement include the notation INTR.

DISTRICT COURT

Third-degree assault

Dreeszen, Lauren K., 31, Lincoln, 360 days jail. (Post)

Escape

Nereson, John R., 46, no hometown listed, 1-2 years prison. (Ideus)

Attempt of a class 4 felony

Richards, Imani L., 27, transient, 210 days jail. (Ideus)

Driving under the influence - .15+ or refusal

Otoole, Ryan, 40, Lincoln, 14-20 years prison, 15 years revoked license. Also DUI-0.08 breath. (Otte)

Operate motor vehicle to avoid arrest

Merritt, Tyre L., 24, 360 days jail, 2 years revoked license. Also attempt of class 2A felony. (Otte)

First degree - unlawful possession of explosives

Yoder, Thomas G., 57, Lincoln, 15 days jail. (McManaman)

Second-degree forgery $5,000 or more

Steinman, Jackson L., 40, transient, 2-4 years prison. (Jacobsen)

Terroristic threats

Clark, Angelina, 34, Lincoln, 1 year, 6 months and 30 days prison. Also third-degree sexual assault, possession of controlled substance. (Ideus)

Theft by unlawful taking $1,500-$4,999

Adams, Andrew L., 55, transient, 18 months prison. (McManaman)

