Courts, 11/21

Minimum sentences for publication, one or more of the following: 60 days’ jail, $1,000 total fine, one year probation or license suspension. Court costs additional to fines. Age and address, if any, from public record. Corrections will be made only if public record was reported incorrectly. District Court judge’s name in parentheses. DUI sentences that include an ignition lock requirement include the notation INTR.
DISTRICT COURT
Third-degree assault
Dreeszen, Lauren K., 31, Lincoln, 360 days jail. (Post)
Escape
Nereson, John R., 46, no hometown listed, 1-2 years prison. (Ideus)
Attempt of a class 4 felony
Richards, Imani L., 27, transient, 210 days jail. (Ideus)
Driving under the influence - .15+ or refusal
Otoole, Ryan, 40, Lincoln, 14-20 years prison, 15 years revoked license. Also DUI-0.08 breath. (Otte)
Operate motor vehicle to avoid arrest
Merritt, Tyre L., 24, 360 days jail, 2 years revoked license. Also attempt of class 2A felony. (Otte)
First degree - unlawful possession of explosives
Yoder, Thomas G., 57, Lincoln, 15 days jail. (McManaman)
Second-degree forgery $5,000 or more
Steinman, Jackson L., 40, transient, 2-4 years prison. (Jacobsen)
Terroristic threats
Clark, Angelina, 34, Lincoln, 1 year, 6 months and 30 days prison. Also third-degree sexual assault, possession of controlled substance. (Ideus)
Theft by unlawful taking $1,500-$4,999
Adams, Andrew L., 55, transient, 18 months prison. (McManaman)