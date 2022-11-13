Courts, 11/14

Minimum sentences for publication, one or more of the following: 60 days’ jail, $1,000 total fine, one year probation or license suspension. Court costs additional to fines. Age and address, if any, from public record. Corrections will be made only if public record was reported incorrectly. District Court judge’s name in parentheses. DUI sentences that include an ignition lock requirement include the notation INTR.
DISTRICT COURT
Third-degree assault
Lowell, Robert D. Jr., 54, transient, 545 days prison, 2 counts. (Jacobsen)
Criminal mischief $0-$500
Wright, Andrew R., 44, Lincoln, 30 days jail. (Post)
Assault by a confined person-no weapon
Thompson, James, 34, Lincoln, 18 months prison. (McManaman)
Toliver, Anthony W., 25, Tecumseh, 6-12 months prison. (Strong)
Attempt of a class 4 felony
Bryant, Lee C., 32, transient, 28 months prison. Also first degree- criminal trespassing, criminal mischief-$1,500-$4,999, possession of burglar's tools. (Otte)
Fail to stop/render aid
Banse, Ronald D. Jr., 39, Lincoln, 1 year prison, 1 year revoked license. (Maret)
Manufacture/deliver/distribute/possess/dispense exceptionally hazardous drug
Moody, Dequint D., 22, Lincoln, 4-10 years prison. (McManaman)
Scdoris, Quiairmia J., 43, Lincoln, 5 years and 10 months prison–13 years prison. Also attempt of a class 1/1A/1B/1C/1D felony, commit child abuse negligently/no injury. (Post)
Operate motor vehicle to avoid arrest
Escamilla Eacker, Brandon G., 21, Lincoln, 13 months prison. (McManaman)
Possession of a controlled substance
Roach, Zachary T., 28, Lincoln, 180 days jail. (Otte)
Davis, Chrissy, 41, transient, 270 days jail. (Post)
Terroristic threats
Hunkins, Maria C., 59, Lincoln, 70 days jail. (McManaman)