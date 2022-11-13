 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
COURTS

Courts, 11/14

Minimum sentences for publication, one or more of the following: 60 days’ jail, $1,000 total fine, one year probation or license suspension. Court costs additional to fines. Age and address, if any, from public record. Corrections will be made only if public record was reported incorrectly. District Court judge’s name in parentheses. DUI sentences that include an ignition lock requirement include the notation INTR.

DISTRICT COURT

Third-degree assault

Lowell, Robert D. Jr., 54, transient, 545 days prison, 2 counts. (Jacobsen)

Criminal mischief $0-$500

Wright, Andrew R., 44, Lincoln, 30 days jail. (Post)

Assault by a confined person-no weapon

People are also reading…

Thompson, James, 34, Lincoln, 18 months prison. (McManaman)

Toliver, Anthony W., 25, Tecumseh, 6-12 months prison. (Strong)

Attempt of a class 4 felony

Bryant, Lee C., 32, transient, 28 months prison. Also first degree- criminal trespassing, criminal mischief-$1,500-$4,999, possession of burglar's tools. (Otte)

Fail to stop/render aid

Banse, Ronald D. Jr., 39, Lincoln, 1 year prison, 1 year revoked license. (Maret)

Manufacture/deliver/distribute/possess/dispense exceptionally hazardous drug

Moody, Dequint D., 22, Lincoln, 4-10 years prison. (McManaman)

Scdoris, Quiairmia J., 43, Lincoln, 5 years and 10 months prison–13 years prison. Also attempt of a class 1/1A/1B/1C/1D felony, commit child abuse negligently/no injury. (Post)

Operate motor vehicle to avoid arrest

Escamilla Eacker, Brandon G., 21, Lincoln, 13 months prison. (McManaman)

Possession of a controlled substance

Roach, Zachary T., 28, Lincoln, 180 days jail. (Otte)

Davis, Chrissy, 41, transient, 270 days jail. (Post)

Terroristic threats

Hunkins, Maria C., 59, Lincoln, 70 days jail. (McManaman)

