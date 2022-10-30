Courts, 10/31

Minimum sentences for publication, one or more of the following: 60 days’ jail, $1,000 total fine, one year probation or license suspension. Court costs additional to fines. Age and address, if any, from public record. Corrections will be made only if public record was reported incorrectly. District Court judge’s name in parentheses. DUI sentences that include an ignition lock requirement include the notation INTR.
DISTRICT COURT
False Reporting
Santino, Magera M., 25, Lincoln, 30 days jail. (McManaman)
Carry concealed weapon
Biggs, Stephen, 34, Lincoln, 18 months, 90 days prison. Also second-degree forgery $1,500-$5,000. (Ideus)
Third-degree domestic assault
Dodds, Kevin E., 32, Lincoln, 725 days prison. (Nelson)
Assault by a confined person-no weapon
Bockahn, Tyson C., 31, 200 days jail. (McManaman)
Yale, Adam C., 43, Lincoln, 3 years prison. (McManaman)
Guerrero, Charles, 34, transient, 180 days jail. (Strong)
Second-degree sexual assault of a child
Walton, Kenneth J., 45, Lincoln, 3 years prison. (Nelson)
Third-degree assault
Tomlin, Karisma J., 31, Lincoln, 36 months probation, 70 days jail. Also false reporting. (McManaman)
Jones, Walter B., 43, Lincoln, 180 days jail. (Otte)
Hehner, Macon A., 31, hometown not listed, 1 year prison. (Maret)
Attempt of a class 1A/1B/1C/1D felony
Gaines, Nathan M., 21, Lincoln, 4-8 years prison. (Ideus)
Attempt of a class 2 felony
Dawn, Joanna J., 62, transient, 3-5 years prison. (Post)
Labrillo, Nicholas C., 42, Lincoln, 3-6 years prison. (McManaman)
Attempt of a class 2A felony
Southall, Henry F III., 24, transient, 6-12 years prison, 5 years probation. Also attempt of class 1/1A/1B/1C/1D felony. (Otte)
Attempt of a class 3 or 3A felony
Wurm, Aaron R., 30, Milford, 18-24 months prison. Also attempt of class 4 felony. (Post)
Attempt of a class 4 felony
Brewer, Shawnte N., 34, Lincoln, 2 years probation. Also possession of controlled substance. (Maret)
Dey, Richard L. III., 46, Wahoo, 180 days jail. (Ideus)
Commit child abuse negligently/no injury
Bond, David L., 57, Lincoln, 18 months probation. (Ideus)
Driving without ignition interlock
Steinkraus, Troy A., 46, Lincoln, 180 days jail, 15 years revoked license. Also DUI-.08 breath. (Post)
Driving while revoked from DUI/refusal
Cole, Don C., 61, Lincoln, 2 years probation. (Maret)
Manufacture/deliver/distribute/possess/dispense exceptionally hazardous drug
Lutz, Rod A., 38, Lincoln, 5 years probation. (Maret)
Kruse, Javon, 23, Lincoln, 6-10 years prison. (Strong)
Robison, Kaylyn G., 33, transient, 4-6 years prison. (Maret)
Possession of a controlled substance
Rogers, Victor L. Sr., 56 transient, 655 days prison. Also attempt of a class 1 misdemeanor, possession of deadly weapon by prohibited person. (Ideus)
Parker, Marilyn R., 38, Lincoln, 2 years probation. (Maret)
Davis, Traeshawn M., 26, hometown not listed, 480 days prison. Also attempt of class 4 felony. (Nelson)
Winters, Nehemiah E., 45, hometown not listed, 2 years prison. (Maret)
Harrington, Austin R., 25, Lincoln, 6 years prison, license revoked 2 years. Also assault officer of health care profession, theft by unlawful taking $1,500-$4,999, criminal mischief-$5,000+, obstruct a peace officer, theft by receiving stolen property $501-$1,499, operating motor vehicle to avoid arrest. (Ideus)
First-degree criminal trespass
Isaac, Derrick E., 65, Lincoln, 150 days jail. Also failure to appear when on bail. (McManaman)
Theft by unlawful taking $501-$1,499
Baldwin, Sarah N., 30, Lincoln, 2 years prison. (McManaman)
Theft by unlawful taking $1,500-$4,999
Rodriguez, Johnny R., 35, Lincoln, 5 years prison, 3 years revoked license. Also 2 counts operating motor vehicle to avoid felony. (Ideus)
Krisel, Matthey, 34, Council Bluffs, IA, 35 months prison. Also third-degree assault, theft by unlawful taking $501-$1,499, theft by unlawful taking $0-$500. (McManaman)