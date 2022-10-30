 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
COURTS

Courts, 10/31

  • 0

Minimum sentences for publication, one or more of the following: 60 days’ jail, $1,000 total fine, one year probation or license suspension. Court costs additional to fines. Age and address, if any, from public record. Corrections will be made only if public record was reported incorrectly. District Court judge’s name in parentheses. DUI sentences that include an ignition lock requirement include the notation INTR.

DISTRICT COURT

False Reporting

Santino, Magera M., 25, Lincoln, 30 days jail. (McManaman)

Carry concealed weapon

Biggs, Stephen, 34, Lincoln, 18 months, 90 days prison. Also second-degree forgery $1,500-$5,000. (Ideus)

Third-degree domestic assault

People are also reading…

Dodds, Kevin E., 32, Lincoln, 725 days prison. (Nelson)

Assault by a confined person-no weapon

Bockahn, Tyson C., 31, 200 days jail. (McManaman)

Yale, Adam C., 43, Lincoln, 3 years prison. (McManaman)

Guerrero, Charles, 34, transient, 180 days jail. (Strong)

Second-degree sexual assault of a child

Walton, Kenneth J., 45, Lincoln, 3 years prison. (Nelson)

Third-degree assault

Tomlin, Karisma J., 31, Lincoln, 36 months probation, 70 days jail. Also false reporting. (McManaman)

Jones, Walter B., 43, Lincoln, 180 days jail. (Otte)

Hehner, Macon A., 31, hometown not listed, 1 year prison. (Maret)

Attempt of a class 1A/1B/1C/1D felony

Gaines, Nathan M., 21, Lincoln, 4-8 years prison. (Ideus)

Attempt of a class 2 felony

Dawn, Joanna J., 62, transient, 3-5 years prison. (Post)

Labrillo, Nicholas C., 42, Lincoln, 3-6 years prison. (McManaman)

Attempt of a class 2A felony

Southall, Henry F III., 24, transient, 6-12 years prison, 5 years probation. Also attempt of class 1/1A/1B/1C/1D felony. (Otte)

Attempt of a class 3 or 3A felony

Wurm, Aaron R., 30, Milford, 18-24 months prison. Also attempt of class 4 felony. (Post)

Attempt of a class 4 felony

Brewer, Shawnte N., 34, Lincoln, 2 years probation. Also possession of controlled substance. (Maret)

Dey, Richard L. III., 46, Wahoo, 180 days jail. (Ideus)

Commit child abuse negligently/no injury

Bond, David L., 57, Lincoln, 18 months probation. (Ideus)

Driving without ignition interlock

Steinkraus, Troy A., 46, Lincoln, 180 days jail, 15 years revoked license. Also DUI-.08 breath. (Post)

Driving while revoked from DUI/refusal

Cole, Don C., 61, Lincoln, 2 years probation. (Maret)

Manufacture/deliver/distribute/possess/dispense exceptionally hazardous drug

Lutz, Rod A., 38, Lincoln, 5 years probation. (Maret)

Kruse, Javon, 23, Lincoln, 6-10 years prison. (Strong)

Robison, Kaylyn G., 33, transient, 4-6 years prison. (Maret)

Possession of a controlled substance

Rogers, Victor L. Sr., 56 transient, 655 days prison. Also attempt of a class 1 misdemeanor, possession of deadly weapon by prohibited person. (Ideus)

Parker, Marilyn R., 38, Lincoln, 2 years probation. (Maret)

Davis, Traeshawn M., 26, hometown not listed, 480 days prison. Also attempt of class 4 felony. (Nelson)

Winters, Nehemiah E., 45, hometown not listed, 2 years prison. (Maret)

Harrington, Austin R., 25, Lincoln, 6 years prison, license revoked 2 years. Also assault officer of health care profession, theft by unlawful taking $1,500-$4,999, criminal mischief-$5,000+, obstruct a peace officer, theft by receiving stolen property $501-$1,499, operating motor vehicle to avoid arrest. (Ideus)

First-degree criminal trespass

Isaac, Derrick E., 65, Lincoln, 150 days jail. Also failure to appear when on bail. (McManaman)

Theft by unlawful taking $501-$1,499

Baldwin, Sarah N., 30, Lincoln, 2 years prison. (McManaman)

Theft by unlawful taking $1,500-$4,999

Rodriguez, Johnny R., 35, Lincoln, 5 years prison, 3 years revoked license. Also 2 counts operating motor vehicle to avoid felony. (Ideus)

Krisel, Matthey, 34, Council Bluffs, IA, 35 months prison. Also third-degree assault, theft by unlawful taking $501-$1,499, theft by unlawful taking $0-$500. (McManaman)

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Courts, 10/24

Minimum sentences for publication, one or more of the following: 60 days’ jail, $1,000 total fine, one year probation or license suspension. C…

Courts, 10/17

Minimum sentences for publication, one or more of the following: 60 days’ jail, $1,000 total fine, one year probation or license suspension. C…

Courts, 10/10

Minimum sentences for publication, one or more of the following: 60 days’ jail, $1,000 total fine, one year probation or license suspension. C…

Courts, 10/3

Minimum sentences for publication, one or more of the following: 60 days’ jail, $1,000 total fine, one year probation or license suspension. C…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News