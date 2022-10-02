 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
COURTS

Courts, 10/3

Minimum sentences for publication, one or more of the following: 60 days’ jail, $1,000 total fine, one year probation or license suspension. Court costs additional to fines. Age and address, if any, from public record. Corrections will be made only if public record was reported incorrectly. District Court judge’s name in parentheses. DUI sentences that include an ignition lock requirement include the notation INTR.

DISTRICT COURT

Second-degree forgery - $75 or less

Miller, Kenneth B., 55, Lincoln, $1,000 fine. (Otte)

False Reporting

Parker, Scotty L., 37, transient, 552 days prison. Also theft by unlawful taking $0-$500, resisting arrest, violating protection order. (Ideus)

Attempt of a class 1A/1B/1C/1D felony

Mullenaux, Casey J., 37, Lincoln, 5 years probation. Also possession of controlled substance. (Otte)

Attempt of a class 2 felony

Magaya, Innocent J., 27, Lincoln, 22-26 years prison. Also assault by strangulation or suffocation, false imprisonment. (McManaman)

Njokanma, Obiomachuckuka, 44, Lincoln, 8-13 years prison. Also terroristic threats. (McManaman)

Attempt of a class 2A felony

Andrews, Adonis K., 62, Lincoln, 15 months-2 years prison. (Nelson)

Fail to stop/render aid

Cuevas, Isabel M., 24, Lincoln, 270 days jail, 3 years revoked license. (McManaman)

Possess deadly weapon-prohibited person

Stinson, Matthew L., 38, Lincoln, 365 days prison. (Ideus)

Possession of a controlled substance

Stone, Tory L., 38, Lincoln, 4 years probation, 90 days jail. Also tampering with physical evidence, attempt of a class 4 felony, theft by unlawful taking $1,500-$4,999. (Otte)

Resisting arrest

Miller, Logan L., 24, Lincoln, 36 months probation. Also possession of marijuana- more than one pound. (Post)

Third-degree sexual assault

Nelson, Isaiah M., 25, Lincoln, 2 years probation, 60 days jail. Also commit child abuse negligently/no injury. (Otte)

Theft by unlawful taking $1,500-$4,999

Waring, Richard D. Jr., 38, transient, 15 months prison. (Nelson)

