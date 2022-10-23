Courts, 10/24

Minimum sentences for publication, one or more of the following: 60 days’ jail, $1,000 total fine, one year probation or license suspension. Court costs additional to fines. Age and address, if any, from public record. Corrections will be made only if public record was reported incorrectly. District Court judge’s name in parentheses. DUI sentences that include an ignition lock requirement include the notation INTR.
DISTRICT COURT
Third-degree assault
Carodine, Thomas E. IV, 27, La Vista, 547 days prison, license revoked 6 months, INTR, $500. Also operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest, resisting arrest and DUI-alcohol. (Nelson)
Attempt of a class 1/1A/1B/1C/1D felony
Hauser, Desmond J., 37, Lincoln, 5-10 years prison. (Nelson)
People are also reading…
Attempt of a class 2 felony
Jones, Marlo D., 41, Lincoln, 5 years probation. Also resisting arrest. (Maret)
Attempt of a class 3 or 3A felony
Sheridan, Timothy W., 42, transient, 18 months prison. (Post)
Attempt of a class 4 felony
Lobato, Gregory R., 40, Lincoln, 300 days jail. (Jacobsen)
Forget, Nikkola K., 38, transient, 200 days jail. (Otte)
Shepard, Adam R., 39, Lincoln, 2 years probation. (Otte)
Hamilton, Tianna L., 29, Lincoln, 1 year probation. (Ideus)
Commit child abuse negligently/no injury
Treffer, Adam M., 30 Lincoln, 360 days jail. (Jacobsen)
Escape
Crawford, Christian C., 22, hometown not listed, 6-12 months prison. (Strong)
First-degree sexual assault/incompetent
Osuna Veliz, Victor M., 28, Lincoln, 18-20 years prison. (McManaman)
Assault by strangulation or suffocation
Koch, Jeremy R., 41, Lincoln, 36 months prison. (Strong)
Theft by unlawful taking $1,500-$4,999
Schuette, Christopher J., 20, transient, 390 days prison, 4 years probation. Also attempt of a class 4 felony, sex offender registry act violation. (Otte)