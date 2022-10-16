 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
COURTS

Courts, 10/17

Minimum sentences for publication, one or more of the following: 60 days’ jail, $1,000 total fine, one year probation or license suspension. Court costs additional to fines. Age and address, if any, from public record. Corrections will be made only if public record was reported incorrectly. District Court judge’s name in parentheses. DUI sentences that include an ignition lock requirement include the notation INTR.

DISTRICT COURT

Carry concealed weapon

Olivieri, Freddy, 37, transient, 360 days jail. Also criminal possession of a forged instrument, possession of controlled substance. (McManaman)

Attempt of a class 2 felony

Buckhalter, Ayezazah, 23, Lincoln, 60 months probation. Also accessory to class 2 or 2A felony. (Strong)

