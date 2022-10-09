 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
COURTS

Courts, 10/10

  • 0

Minimum sentences for publication, one or more of the following: 60 days’ jail, $1,000 total fine, one year probation or license suspension. Court costs additional to fines. Age and address, if any, from public record. Corrections will be made only if public record was reported incorrectly. District Court judge’s name in parentheses. DUI sentences that include an ignition lock requirement include the notation INTR.

DISTRICT COURT

Second-degree assault

Droppelman, Christopher J., 29, Lincoln, 5 to 8 years prison. (Maret)

Third-degree assault

Phillips, Letwann D., 32, Lincoln, 540 days prison. Also 2 counts possession of controlled substance. (Post)

People are also reading…

Bridges, Charles E., 20, Lincoln, 4 years, 6 months prison to 9 years prison. Also possession of firearm while committing felony. (Strong)

Third-degree assault of an officer/health care professional

McClure, Andrew C., 42, Lincoln, 2 years probation. (Maret)

Attempt of a class 2A felony

Green, Byron, 20, no hometown listed, 34 to 36 months prison. (Post)

Attempt of a class 3 or 3A felony

Williams, Troy, 27, Lincoln, 200 days jail. (McManaman)

Theft by receiving stolen property over $5,000

Mendoza, David R., 30, transient, 3 to 4 years prison. (McManaman)

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Courts, 10/3

Minimum sentences for publication, one or more of the following: 60 days’ jail, $1,000 total fine, one year probation or license suspension. C…

Courts, 9/26

Minimum sentences for publication, one or more of the following: 60 days’ jail, $1,000 total fine, one year probation or license suspension. C…

Courts, 9/19

Minimum sentences for publication, one or more of the following: 60 days’ jail, $1,000 total fine, one year probation or license suspension. C…

Courts, 9/12

Minimum sentences for publication, one or more of the following: 60 days’ jail, $1,000 total fine, one year probation or license suspension. C…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News