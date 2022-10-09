Courts, 10/10

Minimum sentences for publication, one or more of the following: 60 days’ jail, $1,000 total fine, one year probation or license suspension. Court costs additional to fines. Age and address, if any, from public record. Corrections will be made only if public record was reported incorrectly. District Court judge’s name in parentheses. DUI sentences that include an ignition lock requirement include the notation INTR.
DISTRICT COURT
Second-degree assault
Droppelman, Christopher J., 29, Lincoln, 5 to 8 years prison. (Maret)
Third-degree assault
Phillips, Letwann D., 32, Lincoln, 540 days prison. Also 2 counts possession of controlled substance. (Post)
People are also reading…
Bridges, Charles E., 20, Lincoln, 4 years, 6 months prison to 9 years prison. Also possession of firearm while committing felony. (Strong)
Third-degree assault of an officer/health care professional
McClure, Andrew C., 42, Lincoln, 2 years probation. (Maret)
Attempt of a class 2A felony
Green, Byron, 20, no hometown listed, 34 to 36 months prison. (Post)
Attempt of a class 3 or 3A felony
Williams, Troy, 27, Lincoln, 200 days jail. (McManaman)
Theft by receiving stolen property over $5,000
Mendoza, David R., 30, transient, 3 to 4 years prison. (McManaman)