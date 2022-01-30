 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Courts, 1/31

Minimum sentences for publication, one or more of the following: 60 days’ jail, $1,000 total fine, one year probation or license suspension. Court costs additional to fines. Age and address, if any, from public record. Corrections will be made only if public record was reported incorrectly. District Court judge’s name in parentheses. DUI sentences that include an ignition lock requirement include the notation INTR.

DISTRICT COURT

Second-Degree Forgery $1,500–$5,000

Mendieta, Luis F., 24, Lincoln, 2 years probation. (Maret)

Accessory to class 2 or 2A felony

Howell, Leul D., 20, Lincoln, 6-10 years prison. Also attempt of a class 2A felony and possession of firearm while committing felony. (Strong)

Third-degree assault

Medifee, Garrison E., 23, Lincoln, 90 days jail, 2 years probation. Also third-degree domestic assault. (McManaman)

Assault by a confined person-no weapon

Sanchez, Anthony, 23, Tecumseh, 24-30 months prison. (Otte)

Jarzynka, Adam A., 23, Lincoln, 1-3 years prison. (McManaman)

Thomas, Johnny, 23, no hometown listed, 180 days jail. (Jacobsen)

Hernandez, Erick, 23, no hometown listed, 12 months jail. (Strong)

Third-degree domestic assault

Soderstrom, Grant I., 21, Lincoln, 365 days jail. Also commit child abuse negligently/no injury. (Ideus)

Attempt of a class 1A/1B/1C/1D felony

Alsalimawi, Samir R., 20, Lincoln, 2-4 years prison. (Jacobsen)

Attempt of a class 2 felony

Barowski, Treyvon J., 24, Lincoln, 5 years probation. Also possession of defaced firearm. (Otte)

Attempt of a class 2A felony

Mabry, Grady L. Jr., 58, transient, 18 months prison. (McManaman)

Moore, Briana O., 27, transient, 36 months probation. Also violation of protection order. (Strong)

Attempt of a class 3 or 3A felony

Courage, Cory A., 49, Lincoln, 90 days jail. (Nelson)

Attempt of a class 4 felony

Schwab, Nicole E., 39, Lincoln, 2 years probation. (Post)

Cleary, Shawn T., 43, Lincoln, 2 years prison. Also theft by unlawful taking $1,500-$4,999, false reporting. (Maret)

Wright, Isaiah C., 28, Lincoln, 365 days jail, 2 counts. (Nelson)

Rademacker, John D., 36, transient, 6 months jail. (Ideus)

Burglary

Collier, Baron A., 29, transient, 7-14 years prison. (Otte)

Driving under the influence - .15+ or refusal

Kozeal, Steven R., 52, Taylor, 1-2 years prison, 15 years revoked license. (Jacobsen)

Driving while revoked from DUI/refusal

Sibley, Della M., 45, Lincoln, 365 days jail, 15 years revoked license. (Maret)

Possession of a controlled substance

Lowell, Robert D. Jr., 53, Lincoln, 180 days jail. (Ideus)

Barnes, Sheryl L., 49, Fairbury, 24 months probation. (Strong)

Terroristic threats

Meisinger, Terry L., 48, Lincoln, 5 years probation. (Otte)

Davis, Preston A., 28, Lincoln, 360 days jail. (Otte)

Theft by shoplifting $1,500-4,999

Edmiston, Jesan R., 22, Lincoln, 20-50 months prison. Also attempt of class 2A felony. (Otte)

Theft by deception $1,500-$4,999

Gurley, Christopher P., 44, no hometown listed, 2 years prison. (Ideus)

Theft by unlawful taking $1,500-$4,999

Glasgow, Shane K., 38, Lincoln, 18 months prison. Also possession of controlled substance. (Post)

Sardeson, Patrick A., 63, Lincoln, 44 months prison, 2 counts. (McManaman)

