Courts, 1/31

Minimum sentences for publication, one or more of the following: 60 days’ jail, $1,000 total fine, one year probation or license suspension. Court costs additional to fines. Age and address, if any, from public record. Corrections will be made only if public record was reported incorrectly. District Court judge’s name in parentheses. DUI sentences that include an ignition lock requirement include the notation INTR.
DISTRICT COURT
Second-Degree Forgery $1,500–$5,000
Mendieta, Luis F., 24, Lincoln, 2 years probation. (Maret)
Accessory to class 2 or 2A felony
Howell, Leul D., 20, Lincoln, 6-10 years prison. Also attempt of a class 2A felony and possession of firearm while committing felony. (Strong)
Third-degree assault
Medifee, Garrison E., 23, Lincoln, 90 days jail, 2 years probation. Also third-degree domestic assault. (McManaman)
Assault by a confined person-no weapon
Sanchez, Anthony, 23, Tecumseh, 24-30 months prison. (Otte)
Jarzynka, Adam A., 23, Lincoln, 1-3 years prison. (McManaman)
Thomas, Johnny, 23, no hometown listed, 180 days jail. (Jacobsen)
Hernandez, Erick, 23, no hometown listed, 12 months jail. (Strong)
Third-degree domestic assault
Soderstrom, Grant I., 21, Lincoln, 365 days jail. Also commit child abuse negligently/no injury. (Ideus)
Attempt of a class 1A/1B/1C/1D felony
Alsalimawi, Samir R., 20, Lincoln, 2-4 years prison. (Jacobsen)
Attempt of a class 2 felony
Barowski, Treyvon J., 24, Lincoln, 5 years probation. Also possession of defaced firearm. (Otte)
Attempt of a class 2A felony
Mabry, Grady L. Jr., 58, transient, 18 months prison. (McManaman)
Moore, Briana O., 27, transient, 36 months probation. Also violation of protection order. (Strong)
Attempt of a class 3 or 3A felony
Courage, Cory A., 49, Lincoln, 90 days jail. (Nelson)
Attempt of a class 4 felony
Schwab, Nicole E., 39, Lincoln, 2 years probation. (Post)
Cleary, Shawn T., 43, Lincoln, 2 years prison. Also theft by unlawful taking $1,500-$4,999, false reporting. (Maret)
Wright, Isaiah C., 28, Lincoln, 365 days jail, 2 counts. (Nelson)
Rademacker, John D., 36, transient, 6 months jail. (Ideus)
Burglary
Collier, Baron A., 29, transient, 7-14 years prison. (Otte)
Driving under the influence - .15+ or refusal
Kozeal, Steven R., 52, Taylor, 1-2 years prison, 15 years revoked license. (Jacobsen)
Driving while revoked from DUI/refusal
Sibley, Della M., 45, Lincoln, 365 days jail, 15 years revoked license. (Maret)
Possession of a controlled substance
Lowell, Robert D. Jr., 53, Lincoln, 180 days jail. (Ideus)
Barnes, Sheryl L., 49, Fairbury, 24 months probation. (Strong)
Terroristic threats
Meisinger, Terry L., 48, Lincoln, 5 years probation. (Otte)
Davis, Preston A., 28, Lincoln, 360 days jail. (Otte)
Theft by shoplifting $1,500-4,999
Edmiston, Jesan R., 22, Lincoln, 20-50 months prison. Also attempt of class 2A felony. (Otte)
Theft by deception $1,500-$4,999
Gurley, Christopher P., 44, no hometown listed, 2 years prison. (Ideus)
Theft by unlawful taking $1,500-$4,999
Glasgow, Shane K., 38, Lincoln, 18 months prison. Also possession of controlled substance. (Post)
Sardeson, Patrick A., 63, Lincoln, 44 months prison, 2 counts. (McManaman)