COURTS

Courts, 1/30

Minimum sentences for publication, one or more of the following: 60 days’ jail, $1,000 total fine, one year probation or license suspension. Court costs additional to fines. Age and address, if any, from public record. Corrections will be made only if public record was reported incorrectly. District Court judge’s name in parentheses. DUI sentences that include an ignition lock requirement include the notation INTR.

DISTRICT COURT

Third-degree assault

Schaller, Stacey B., 49, Omaha, 200 days jail. (Otte)

Sprague, Michael, 42, transient, 635 days prison. Also stalking. (Strong)

Third-degree domestic assault

Wilson, Steven L., 34, Lincoln, 6 years, 4 months prison. Also 2 counts violating protection order. (McManaman)

First degree sexual assault of a child

Farley, Kenneth R., 51, Lincoln, 55-70 years prison. (Post)

Assault by strangulation or suffocation

Bowman, Levi J., 28, Lincoln, 365 days prison. (Ideus)

Attempt of a class 2 felony

Morris, Jesean T., 29, no hometown listed, 18-20 years. (Otte)

Mendoza, Oscar, 24, Lincoln, 5-7 years prison. (Jacobsen)

Attempt of a class 4 felony

Winchester, James J., 38, Lincoln, 18 months probation, 2 counts. (Strong)

Crogjan, Jeremiah B., 40, transient, 300 days jail, 3 counts. (Strong)

Escape

Britton, Brandon S., 46, no hometown listed, 1-2 years prison. (Ideus)

Unlawful possession of firearm on school grounds

Martinez, Ubaldo R., 19, Lincoln, 365 days prison. (Ideus)

Possession of a controlled substance

Fristoe, Omega, 48, Omaha, 60 months probation, 2 counts. Also manufacture/deliver/distribute/possess/dispense exceptionally hazardous drug. (Strong)

Gomez, Edgar H., 35, La Vista, 6-10 years prison. Also manufacture/deliver/distribute/possess/dispense a controlled substance, unlawful acts by any person RE: inmate. (Nelson)

Theft by shoplifting $0-$500

Heble, Chance M., 32, transient, 2 years probation. (Post)

Theft by deception $1,500-$4,999

Lemburg, Allen P., 37, Lincoln, 30 months prison. Also attempt of class 2A felony. (Strong)

Violate protection order

Ford, Christopher A., 45, Lincoln, 365 days prison. (Strong)

