Courts, 1/30

Minimum sentences for publication, one or more of the following: 60 days’ jail, $1,000 total fine, one year probation or license suspension. Court costs additional to fines. Age and address, if any, from public record. Corrections will be made only if public record was reported incorrectly. District Court judge’s name in parentheses. DUI sentences that include an ignition lock requirement include the notation INTR.
DISTRICT COURT
Third-degree assault
Schaller, Stacey B., 49, Omaha, 200 days jail. (Otte)
Sprague, Michael, 42, transient, 635 days prison. Also stalking. (Strong)
Third-degree domestic assault
Wilson, Steven L., 34, Lincoln, 6 years, 4 months prison. Also 2 counts violating protection order. (McManaman)
First degree sexual assault of a child
Farley, Kenneth R., 51, Lincoln, 55-70 years prison. (Post)
Assault by strangulation or suffocation
Bowman, Levi J., 28, Lincoln, 365 days prison. (Ideus)
Attempt of a class 2 felony
Morris, Jesean T., 29, no hometown listed, 18-20 years. (Otte)
Mendoza, Oscar, 24, Lincoln, 5-7 years prison. (Jacobsen)
Attempt of a class 4 felony
Winchester, James J., 38, Lincoln, 18 months probation, 2 counts. (Strong)
Crogjan, Jeremiah B., 40, transient, 300 days jail, 3 counts. (Strong)
Escape
Britton, Brandon S., 46, no hometown listed, 1-2 years prison. (Ideus)
Unlawful possession of firearm on school grounds
Martinez, Ubaldo R., 19, Lincoln, 365 days prison. (Ideus)
Possession of a controlled substance
Fristoe, Omega, 48, Omaha, 60 months probation, 2 counts. Also manufacture/deliver/distribute/possess/dispense exceptionally hazardous drug. (Strong)
Gomez, Edgar H., 35, La Vista, 6-10 years prison. Also manufacture/deliver/distribute/possess/dispense a controlled substance, unlawful acts by any person RE: inmate. (Nelson)
Theft by shoplifting $0-$500
Heble, Chance M., 32, transient, 2 years probation. (Post)
Theft by deception $1,500-$4,999
Lemburg, Allen P., 37, Lincoln, 30 months prison. Also attempt of class 2A felony. (Strong)
Violate protection order
Ford, Christopher A., 45, Lincoln, 365 days prison. (Strong)