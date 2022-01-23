Courts, 1/24

Minimum sentences for publication, one or more of the following: 60 days’ jail, $1,000 total fine, one year probation or license suspension. Court costs additional to fines. Age and address, if any, from public record. Corrections will be made only if public record was reported incorrectly. District Court judge’s name in parentheses. DUI sentences that include an ignition lock requirement include the notation INTR.
DISTRICT COURT
Child enticement with electronic communication device
Warnsing, Travis J., 40, Lincoln, 15-25 years prison. (Nelson)
Escape
Webster, Allen L., 41, no hometown listed, 1 year prison. (Nelson)
Second-degree arson
Burgess, Trent, 31, Lincoln, 4 years prison. (Ideus)
Third-degree domestic assault
Tut, Nyadak C., 50, Lincoln, 18 months probation. Also attempt of class 4 felony. (Nelson)
Attempt of a class 1A/1B/1C/1D felony
Bauman, Anthony J., 47, Hickman, NE, 3-5 years prison. (Post)
Attempt of a class 2 felony
Padilla, Ashton M., 21, Lincoln, 5-10 years prison. (McManaman)
Light, Mark A., 41, no hometown listed, 48-72 months prison. (Strong)
Attempt of a class 2A felony
Mantich, Douglas M., 45, no hometown listed, 1-2 years jail. (Nelson)
Attempt of a class 4 felony
Soto, Maleka J., 22, Lincoln, 90 days jail. (Jacobsen)
Golden, Travis D., 45, Lincoln, 3 years and 90 days prison. Also assaulting public safety officer with bodily fluid, resisting arrest. (Ideus)
Blythe, Joseph W., 57, Lincoln, 450 days prison, 2 counts. (Post)
Driving under the influence - .15+ or refusal
Schroeder, Christie M., 53, Lincoln, 60 days jail, 5 years probation, 15 years revoked license. (Post)
Driving under the influence - .08
Saleh, Awara J., 37, Lincoln, 30 days jail, 2 years probation, 2 years revoked license, $1,000 fine. (Strong)
Fail to stop/render aid/no serious injury
Philip, Briley S., 20, Lincoln, 360 days jail, 5 years revoked license. (Post)
Possession of a controlled substance
Thomas, Justin W., 29, Lincoln, 22 months prison. Also resisting arrest. (Post)
Taylor, William E., 41, Lincoln, 210 days jail. Also obstruct a peace officer. (Otte)
Doherty, Jesse B., 41, Denver, CO, 36 months probation. (Strong)
Theft by shoplifting $501-1,499
Candiff, Valerie J., 42, no hometown listed, 365 days jail. (Ideus)