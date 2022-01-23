 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Courts, 1/24
0 Comments
COURTS

Courts, 1/24

  • 0

Minimum sentences for publication, one or more of the following: 60 days’ jail, $1,000 total fine, one year probation or license suspension. Court costs additional to fines. Age and address, if any, from public record. Corrections will be made only if public record was reported incorrectly. District Court judge’s name in parentheses. DUI sentences that include an ignition lock requirement include the notation INTR.

DISTRICT COURT

Child enticement with electronic communication device

Warnsing, Travis J., 40, Lincoln, 15-25 years prison. (Nelson)

Escape

Webster, Allen L., 41, no hometown listed, 1 year prison. (Nelson)

Second-degree arson

Burgess, Trent, 31, Lincoln, 4 years prison. (Ideus)

Third-degree domestic assault

Tut, Nyadak C., 50, Lincoln, 18 months probation. Also attempt of class 4 felony. (Nelson)

Attempt of a class 1A/1B/1C/1D felony

Bauman, Anthony J., 47, Hickman, NE, 3-5 years prison. (Post)

Attempt of a class 2 felony

Padilla, Ashton M., 21, Lincoln, 5-10 years prison. (McManaman)

Light, Mark A., 41, no hometown listed, 48-72 months prison. (Strong)

Attempt of a class 2A felony

Mantich, Douglas M., 45, no hometown listed, 1-2 years jail. (Nelson)

Attempt of a class 4 felony

Soto, Maleka J., 22, Lincoln, 90 days jail. (Jacobsen)

Golden, Travis D., 45, Lincoln, 3 years and 90 days prison. Also assaulting public safety officer with bodily fluid, resisting arrest. (Ideus)

Blythe, Joseph W., 57, Lincoln, 450 days prison, 2 counts. (Post)

Driving under the influence - .15+ or refusal

Schroeder, Christie M., 53, Lincoln, 60 days jail, 5 years probation, 15 years revoked license. (Post)

Driving under the influence - .08

Saleh, Awara J., 37, Lincoln, 30 days jail, 2 years probation, 2 years revoked license, $1,000 fine. (Strong)

Fail to stop/render aid/no serious injury

Philip, Briley S., 20, Lincoln, 360 days jail, 5 years revoked license. (Post)

Possession of a controlled substance

Thomas, Justin W., 29, Lincoln, 22 months prison. Also resisting arrest. (Post)

Taylor, William E., 41, Lincoln, 210 days jail. Also obstruct a peace officer. (Otte)

Doherty, Jesse B., 41, Denver, CO, 36 months probation. (Strong)

Theft by shoplifting $501-1,499

Candiff, Valerie J., 42, no hometown listed, 365 days jail. (Ideus)

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Records

Courts, 1/10

  • Updated

Minimum sentences for publication, one or more of the following: 60 days’ jail, $1,000 total fine, one year probation or license suspension. C…

Records

Courts, 1/3

  • Updated

Minimum sentences for publication, one or more of the following: 60 days’ jail, $1,000 total fine, one year probation or license suspension. C…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News