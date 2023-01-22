Courts, 1/23

Minimum sentences for publication, one or more of the following: 60 days’ jail, $1,000 total fine, one year probation or license suspension. Court costs additional to fines. Age and address, if any, from public record. Corrections will be made only if public record was reported incorrectly. District Court judge’s name in parentheses. DUI sentences that include an ignition lock requirement include the notation INTR.
DISTRICT COURT
Third-degree domestic assault
Garcia, Chelan J. Sr., 29, transient, 2 years prison. Also commit child abuse negligently/no injury. (Post)
Doran, Thomas J., 23, Lincoln, 660 days prison, 2 years probation. Also third-degree assault, second-degree false imprisonment. (Post)
Third-degree assault of an officer/health care professional
Schroeder, Matthew M., 35, Lincoln, 18 months prison. (Post)
Attempt of a class 1A/1B/1C/1D felony
Reath, Ruach B., 25, transient, 4-6 years prison. (Maret)
Attempt of a class 2 felony
Rangel, Longino G., 34, transient, 8-16 years prison. Also burglary. (McManaman)
Refuse to submit to test
Skarboe, Jason W., 47, Omaha, 3 years prison, 15 years revoked license. (Nelson)
Manslaughter
Hickey, Shauntrel A., 27, Lincoln, 18-20 years prison. (Strong)
Operate motor vehicle to avoid arrest
Nunnery, Brett D., 26, Lincoln, 4-10 years prison, 2 years revoked license. Also attempt of a class 2 felony. (McManaman)
Monson, Jay A., 32, Daykin, 365 days prison, 1 year revoked license. (Maret)
Possession of deadly weapon-prohibited person
Isaacson, Dylan E., 23, Lincoln, 42-48 months prison. (Post)
Figures, Phillip P., 43, no hometown listed, 3-4 years prison. (McManaman)
Possession of a controlled substance
Spencer, Kimberly K., 46, Lincoln, 2 years probation, 3 counts. (Maret)
First-degree sexual assault/minor
Springer, Troy J., 40, Lincoln, 16-20 years prison. (Ideus)
Third-degree sexual assault without consent
Lovell, James K. Jr., 56, Lincoln, 10-14 years prison. Also attempt of class 2 felony. (Otte)
Terroristic threats
Danaher, Jessica L., 33, Lincoln, 365 days prison. (Jacobsen)
Theft by shoplifting $0-$500
Johnson, Destiny D., 42, Seward, 18 months probation. (Nelson)
Theft by unlawful taking over $5,000
Cole, Carter J., 22, Lincoln, 36-60 months prison. (Strong)
Sex Offender Registration Act violation
Spohn, Robert C., 52, Omaha, 18 months prison. Also second-degree forgery $500-$1,500. (Otte)
Violate protection order
Faubel, Jonathan, 21, transient, 2 years prison. (Nelson)
Willful reckless driving
Dittbrenner, Raven M., 26, Lincoln, 2 years probation, 1 year revoked license. Also criminal mischief-$5000+, criminal mischief $1,500-$4,999, disturbing the peace. (McManaman)