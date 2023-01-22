 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
COURTS

Courts, 1/23

  • 0

Minimum sentences for publication, one or more of the following: 60 days’ jail, $1,000 total fine, one year probation or license suspension. Court costs additional to fines. Age and address, if any, from public record. Corrections will be made only if public record was reported incorrectly. District Court judge’s name in parentheses. DUI sentences that include an ignition lock requirement include the notation INTR.

DISTRICT COURT

Third-degree domestic assault

Garcia, Chelan J. Sr., 29, transient, 2 years prison. Also commit child abuse negligently/no injury. (Post)

Doran, Thomas J., 23, Lincoln, 660 days prison, 2 years probation. Also third-degree assault, second-degree false imprisonment. (Post)

Third-degree assault of an officer/health care professional

People are also reading…

Schroeder, Matthew M., 35, Lincoln, 18 months prison. (Post)

Attempt of a class 1A/1B/1C/1D felony

Reath, Ruach B., 25, transient, 4-6 years prison. (Maret)

Attempt of a class 2 felony

Rangel, Longino G., 34, transient, 8-16 years prison. Also burglary. (McManaman)

Refuse to submit to test

Skarboe, Jason W., 47, Omaha, 3 years prison, 15 years revoked license. (Nelson)

Manslaughter

Hickey, Shauntrel A., 27, Lincoln, 18-20 years prison. (Strong)

Operate motor vehicle to avoid arrest

Nunnery, Brett D., 26, Lincoln, 4-10 years prison, 2 years revoked license. Also attempt of a class 2 felony. (McManaman)

Monson, Jay A., 32, Daykin, 365 days prison, 1 year revoked license. (Maret)

Possession of deadly weapon-prohibited person

Isaacson, Dylan E., 23, Lincoln, 42-48 months prison. (Post)

Figures, Phillip P., 43, no hometown listed, 3-4 years prison. (McManaman)

Possession of a controlled substance

Spencer, Kimberly K., 46, Lincoln, 2 years probation, 3 counts. (Maret)

First-degree sexual assault/minor

Springer, Troy J., 40, Lincoln, 16-20 years prison. (Ideus)

Third-degree sexual assault without consent

Lovell, James K. Jr., 56, Lincoln, 10-14 years prison. Also attempt of class 2 felony. (Otte)

Terroristic threats

Danaher, Jessica L., 33, Lincoln, 365 days prison. (Jacobsen)

Theft by shoplifting $0-$500

Johnson, Destiny D., 42, Seward, 18 months probation. (Nelson)

Theft by unlawful taking over $5,000

Cole, Carter J., 22, Lincoln, 36-60 months prison. (Strong)

Sex Offender Registration Act violation

Spohn, Robert C., 52, Omaha, 18 months prison. Also second-degree forgery $500-$1,500. (Otte)

Violate protection order

Faubel, Jonathan, 21, transient, 2 years prison. (Nelson)

Willful reckless driving

Dittbrenner, Raven M., 26, Lincoln, 2 years probation, 1 year revoked license. Also criminal mischief-$5000+, criminal mischief $1,500-$4,999, disturbing the peace. (McManaman)

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Courts, 1/16

Minimum sentences for publication, one or more of the following: 60 days’ jail, $1,000 total fine, one year probation or license suspension. C…

Courts, 1/9

Minimum sentences for publication, one or more of the following: 60 days’ jail, $1,000 total fine, one year probation or license suspension. C…

Courts, 1/1

COURTSMinimum sentences for publication, one or more of the following: 60 days’ jail, $1,000 total fine, one year probation or license suspens…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News