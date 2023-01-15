Courts, 1/16

Minimum sentences for publication, one or more of the following: 60 days’ jail, $1,000 total fine, one year probation or license suspension. Court costs additional to fines. Age and address, if any, from public record. Corrections will be made only if public record was reported incorrectly. District Court judge’s name in parentheses. DUI sentences that include an ignition lock requirement include the notation INTR.
DISTRICT COURT
Obstruct a peace officer
Sullivan, Michael J., 33, Lincoln, 60 days jail. (Otte)
Third-degree domestic assault
Groce, Kevon O., transient, 1 year prison. (Ideus)
Attempt of a class 1A/1B/1C/1D felony
People are also reading…
Mendez, Alessandro X., 19, transient, 20-25 years prison. (Ideus)
Attempt of a class 2 felony
Lee, Brendan R., 20, Lincoln, 4-10 years prison. (Nelson)
Attempt of a class 2A felony
Hicks, Jessica C., 40, Lincoln, 2 years probation. Also 2 counts attempt of class 4 felony, theft by unlawful taking $501-$1,499
Attempt of a class 3 or 3A felony
Strickland, Bobby L., 30, Omaha, 2 years prison. (Nelson)
Bishop, Kendrick L., 37, Lincoln, 180 days prison. (Strong)
Attempt of a class 4 felony
Burns, Ronald L., 51, Lincoln, 520 days prison, 4 counts. (Nelson)
Commit child abuse intentionally/no injury
West, Aaron T., 51, Lincoln, 4 years prison, 2 counts. Also second-degree domestic assault. (McManaman)
Refuse to submit to test
Skarboe, Jason W., 47, Omaha, 3 years prison, 15 years revoked license. (Nelson)
Driving while revoked from DUI/refusal
Stutzman, Benjamin C., 28, Center, 84 days jail, 5 years probation. (McManaman)
Operate motor vehicle to avoid arrest
Tribble, Lekedrick K., 26, Lincoln, 20 months prison, 2 years revoked license. (McManaman)
Nunnery, Brett D., 26, Lincoln, 4-10 years prison, 2 years revoked license. Also attempt of class 2 felony. (McManaman)
Possession of a controlled substance
Card, John F., 63, Martell, 2 years prison. Also possessing money while violating 28-416(1). (Otte)
Stabler, Kendra K., 22, Lincoln, 728 days prison. Also resisting arrest. (Otte)
Isaacson, Christina M., 48, Lincoln, 2 years probation, 2 counts. (Nelson)
Enevoldsen, Scott M., 39, Lincoln, 18 months prison. Also theft by shoplifting $0-$500. (Strong)
First-degree sexual assault
Vasquez Chiquirin, Luis E., 34, no hometown listed, 28-38 years prison. Also attempt of class 2A felony. (Ideus)
Terroristic threats
Danaher, Jessica L., 33, Lincoln, 365 days prison. (Jacobsen)
Theft by shoplifting $0-$500
Johnson, Destiny D., 42, Seward, 18 months probation. (Nelson)
Theft by unlawful taking $1,500-$5,000
Buskirk, Brian R., 37, Omaha, 1 year prison. (Nelson)
Violate protection order
Faubel, Jonathan M., 21, transient, 2 years prison. (Nelson)