 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
COURTS

Courts, 1/16

  • 0

Minimum sentences for publication, one or more of the following: 60 days’ jail, $1,000 total fine, one year probation or license suspension. Court costs additional to fines. Age and address, if any, from public record. Corrections will be made only if public record was reported incorrectly. District Court judge’s name in parentheses. DUI sentences that include an ignition lock requirement include the notation INTR.

DISTRICT COURT

Obstruct a peace officer

Sullivan, Michael J., 33, Lincoln, 60 days jail. (Otte)

Third-degree domestic assault

Groce, Kevon O., transient, 1 year prison. (Ideus)

Attempt of a class 1A/1B/1C/1D felony

People are also reading…

Mendez, Alessandro X., 19, transient, 20-25 years prison. (Ideus)

Attempt of a class 2 felony

Lee, Brendan R., 20, Lincoln, 4-10 years prison. (Nelson)

Attempt of a class 2A felony

Hicks, Jessica C., 40, Lincoln, 2 years probation. Also 2 counts attempt of class 4 felony, theft by unlawful taking $501-$1,499

Attempt of a class 3 or 3A felony

Strickland, Bobby L., 30, Omaha, 2 years prison. (Nelson)

Bishop, Kendrick L., 37, Lincoln, 180 days prison. (Strong)

Attempt of a class 4 felony

Burns, Ronald L., 51, Lincoln, 520 days prison, 4 counts. (Nelson)

Commit child abuse intentionally/no injury

West, Aaron T., 51, Lincoln, 4 years prison, 2 counts. Also second-degree domestic assault. (McManaman)

Refuse to submit to test

Skarboe, Jason W., 47, Omaha, 3 years prison, 15 years revoked license. (Nelson)

Driving while revoked from DUI/refusal

Stutzman, Benjamin C., 28, Center, 84 days jail, 5 years probation. (McManaman)

Operate motor vehicle to avoid arrest

Tribble, Lekedrick K., 26, Lincoln, 20 months prison, 2 years revoked license. (McManaman)

Nunnery, Brett D., 26, Lincoln, 4-10 years prison, 2 years revoked license. Also attempt of class 2 felony. (McManaman)

Possession of a controlled substance

Card, John F., 63, Martell, 2 years prison. Also possessing money while violating 28-416(1). (Otte)

Stabler, Kendra K., 22, Lincoln, 728 days prison. Also resisting arrest. (Otte)

Isaacson, Christina M., 48, Lincoln, 2 years probation, 2 counts. (Nelson)

Enevoldsen, Scott M., 39, Lincoln, 18 months prison. Also theft by shoplifting $0-$500. (Strong)

First-degree sexual assault

Vasquez Chiquirin, Luis E., 34, no hometown listed, 28-38 years prison. Also attempt of class 2A felony. (Ideus)

Terroristic threats

Danaher, Jessica L., 33, Lincoln, 365 days prison. (Jacobsen)

Theft by shoplifting $0-$500

Johnson, Destiny D., 42, Seward, 18 months probation. (Nelson)

Theft by unlawful taking $1,500-$5,000

Buskirk, Brian R., 37, Omaha, 1 year prison. (Nelson)

Violate protection order

Faubel, Jonathan M., 21, transient, 2 years prison. (Nelson)

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Courts, 1/9

Minimum sentences for publication, one or more of the following: 60 days’ jail, $1,000 total fine, one year probation or license suspension. C…

Courts, 1/1

COURTSMinimum sentences for publication, one or more of the following: 60 days’ jail, $1,000 total fine, one year probation or license suspens…

Courts, 12/19

Minimum sentences for publication, one or more of the following: 60 days’ jail, $1,000 total fine, one year probation or license suspension. C…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News