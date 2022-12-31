 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
COURTS

Courts, 1/1

COURTSMinimum sentences for publication, one or more of the following: 60 days’ jail, $1,000 total fine, one year probation or license suspension. Court costs additional to fines. Age and address, if any, from public record. Corrections will be made only if public record was reported incorrectly. District Court judge’s name in parentheses. DUI sentences that include an ignition lock requirement include the notation INTR.

DISTRICT COURT

Securities sold by unregistered broker

Cmelik, Douglas, 66, Lincoln, 18 months jail. (Otte)

Assault by strangulation or suffocation

Fowler, Daniel C., 45, transient, 12 years prison, 2 counts. Also 3 counts third-degree domestic assault. (Nelson)

Third-degree domestic assault

Temple, Terrance C., 35, transient, 18 months prison. Also attempt of Class 3 or 3A felony. (Ideus)

Attempt of a Class 2 felony

McKee, Michaela L., 34, York, 3-8 years prison. (McManaman)

Attempt of a Class 3 or 3A felony

Bazer, Christopher E., 53, Lincoln, 23-24 months prison. (Post)

Attempt of a Class 4 felony

Rager, Joshua D., 37, Lincoln, 6-9 years prison, 15 years revoked license. Also refuse to submit to test. (Nelson)

Sullivan, Jason E., 39, Lincoln, 2 years probation. (McManaman)

Rena, Zoe B., 35, Lincoln, 365 days prison. (Nelson)

Gilmer, Terrance L., 36, Lincoln, 380 days prison, 2 counts. Also criminal trespassing. (Nelson)

Commit child abuse intentionally/no injury

Dietz, Jayden L., 22, Lincoln, 30 months to 7 years prison. Also possession of child pornography-age 19 & over. (Jacobsen)

Manufacture/deliver/distribute/possess/dispense a controlled substance

Cooper, Michael J., 59, Seward, 4-7 years prison. Also terroristic threats, accessory to felony not Class 4 (1d/e/f); Class 4 felony. (Post)

Unlawful/intentional discharge of a firearm

McCarthy, Kaden L., 19, Lincoln, 6-10 years prison. (Otte)

Possession of a controlled substance

Davis, Bruce A., 31, Lincoln, 365 days prison. (Nelson)

Medina, Elias, 29, Omaha, 3 years probation. (Otte)

Leaving accident – failure to furnish information

Craft, Travis H., 34, Lincoln, 2 years probation, 1 year revoked license. (McManaman)

BIRTHSDEC. 22Auman, Emily, and Kobza, Kaylob, Lincoln, boy, St. Elizabeth.

DEC. 23Wachter, Lauren, and Stump, Triston, Lincoln, boy, St. Elizabeth.

DEC. 24Amen, Connie and Corey, Lincoln, boy, St. Elizabeth.

Earith, Hailey, and Sullivan, Kody, girl, Nebraska City, St. Elizabeth.

DEC. 27Swisher, Isabella, and Foster, Rylan, Lincoln, boy, St. Elizabeth.

Hintsala, Taylor (Scott) and Jon, Lincoln, girl, St. Elizabeth.

Garcia, Sandra, and Alder, Lathen, Lincoln, girl, St. Elizabeth.

DEC. 29Hayes, Kathryn (Reinsch), and Britt, Lincoln, boy, St. Elizabeth.

DEC. 30Faughn, Sarah (Meduna) and Patrick, Lincoln, girl, St. Elizabeth.

Mischleau, Kelly (Krouskop), and Curtis, Lincoln, girl, St. Elizabeth.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7241 or dbennett@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @DamonJBennett

