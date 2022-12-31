Courts, 1/1

COURTSMinimum sentences for publication, one or more of the following: 60 days’ jail, $1,000 total fine, one year probation or license suspension. Court costs additional to fines. Age and address, if any, from public record. Corrections will be made only if public record was reported incorrectly. District Court judge’s name in parentheses. DUI sentences that include an ignition lock requirement include the notation INTR.
DISTRICT COURT
Securities sold by unregistered broker
Cmelik, Douglas, 66, Lincoln, 18 months jail. (Otte)
Assault by strangulation or suffocation
Fowler, Daniel C., 45, transient, 12 years prison, 2 counts. Also 3 counts third-degree domestic assault. (Nelson)
Third-degree domestic assault
Temple, Terrance C., 35, transient, 18 months prison. Also attempt of Class 3 or 3A felony. (Ideus)
Attempt of a Class 2 felony
McKee, Michaela L., 34, York, 3-8 years prison. (McManaman)
Attempt of a Class 3 or 3A felony
Bazer, Christopher E., 53, Lincoln, 23-24 months prison. (Post)
Attempt of a Class 4 felony
Rager, Joshua D., 37, Lincoln, 6-9 years prison, 15 years revoked license. Also refuse to submit to test. (Nelson)
Sullivan, Jason E., 39, Lincoln, 2 years probation. (McManaman)
Rena, Zoe B., 35, Lincoln, 365 days prison. (Nelson)
Gilmer, Terrance L., 36, Lincoln, 380 days prison, 2 counts. Also criminal trespassing. (Nelson)
Commit child abuse intentionally/no injury
Dietz, Jayden L., 22, Lincoln, 30 months to 7 years prison. Also possession of child pornography-age 19 & over. (Jacobsen)
Manufacture/deliver/distribute/possess/dispense a controlled substance
Cooper, Michael J., 59, Seward, 4-7 years prison. Also terroristic threats, accessory to felony not Class 4 (1d/e/f); Class 4 felony. (Post)
Unlawful/intentional discharge of a firearm
McCarthy, Kaden L., 19, Lincoln, 6-10 years prison. (Otte)
Possession of a controlled substance
Davis, Bruce A., 31, Lincoln, 365 days prison. (Nelson)
Medina, Elias, 29, Omaha, 3 years probation. (Otte)
Leaving accident – failure to furnish information
Craft, Travis H., 34, Lincoln, 2 years probation, 1 year revoked license. (McManaman)
BIRTHSDEC. 22Auman, Emily, and Kobza, Kaylob, Lincoln, boy, St. Elizabeth.
DEC. 23Wachter, Lauren, and Stump, Triston, Lincoln, boy, St. Elizabeth.
DEC. 24Amen, Connie and Corey, Lincoln, boy, St. Elizabeth.
Earith, Hailey, and Sullivan, Kody, girl, Nebraska City, St. Elizabeth.
DEC. 27Swisher, Isabella, and Foster, Rylan, Lincoln, boy, St. Elizabeth.
Hintsala, Taylor (Scott) and Jon, Lincoln, girl, St. Elizabeth.
Garcia, Sandra, and Alder, Lathen, Lincoln, girl, St. Elizabeth.
DEC. 29Hayes, Kathryn (Reinsch), and Britt, Lincoln, boy, St. Elizabeth.
DEC. 30Faughn, Sarah (Meduna) and Patrick, Lincoln, girl, St. Elizabeth.
Mischleau, Kelly (Krouskop), and Curtis, Lincoln, girl, St. Elizabeth.
