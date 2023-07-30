This week in Nebraska history

1873: Rats had become a serious nuisance. Lincoln residents were urged to begin exterminating the pests.

1883: One hundred African-Americans living in Lincoln met to discuss racial matters. A colonization plan was proposed but met with little favor.

1893: Construction of the University of Nebraska library was halted. The basement was used as a storage room, but the rest of the building remained idle, awaiting the Legislature's approval of additional funds.

1903: Col. C.G. Barns of Albion bought the William Jennings Bryan home on D Street.

1913: City councilmen were divided on the issue of recall for elected officers. Six councilmen favored recall, which provides that elected officers may be removed by the vote of the people on petition.

1923: The Supreme Court ruled that a Nebraska law forbidding people to have a still for liquor-making purposes was not in violation of an individual's life, liberty or pursuit of happiness.

1933: Work on the rejuvenation of O Street was beginning. It included ornamentation, resurfacing, removal of trolley wires, lowering curbs and installation of automatic traffic signals at the curbs rather than in the center of intersections.

1943: A shortage of ranch labor led to talk of using prisoners of war in Sandhills hayfields. The proposal shared headlines with news of the overthrow of Italy's Benito Mussolini, many of whose soldiers were among the prisoners.

1953: Congress passed a $718,395,398 Agriculture Department appropriation for construction of pilot watersheds in 27 states, including Nebraska. The Salt-Wahoo Watershed was one of 48 given top priority.

1963: The Legislature passed a bill that allowed, for the first time in 44 years, a limited, legalized form of liquor by the drink. Lincolnites had been minus the right to buy liquor by the drink in public bars since Prohibition in 1919.

1973: Wilber became the 10th and smallest city in the United States to be designated a bicentennial city by the American Bicentennial Committee in Washington, D.C.

1983: Nebraska's annual Shrine Bowl marked a milestone and a first. The milestone was the 25th anniversary of the football classic, featuring outstanding high school players. The first was a live telecast of the two-hour parade — in which almost 3,000 people participated — on KOLN/KGIN-TV.

1993: Both in Lincoln and across the state, meteorologists and amateur weather watchers were predicting that July would be the wettest month in Nebraska history, topping the 8.19 inches the state received in June 1967.

2003: Printing giant Quebecor will reduce its work force by 1,000 in all geographic areas after a second-quarter loss of $62 million. The Lincoln plant employs about 500 workers. Local managers wouldn’t comment on how the cuts will affect the local work force.