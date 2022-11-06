This week in Nebraska history

1872: Traffic hazards were typified by a Lincoln incident that interrupted a funeral procession. A wagon tongue snapped and frightened the horses into a runaway that spilled several passengers onto the road.

1882: The Burlington was building a 15-stall roundhouse at McCook.

1892: The fight in Nebraska's 1st District between W. J. Bryan and Judge Allen W. Field was one of the greatest scraps in Nebraska's political history.

1902: Nebraska election returns were generally favorable to the Republicans. John H. Mickey (R) was elected governor over William H. Thompson (D).

1912: James E. Delzell was chosen president of the Nebraska State Teachers Association at the organization's meeting in Omaha.

1922: Charles W. Bryan was elected governor. Several hundred Lincolnites hired a band and paraded to the home of the Democratic governor-elect at 17th and B streets for an old-fashioned ratification meeting.

1932: President Herbert Hoover spoke briefly in Omaha near the end of his ill-fated campaign tour for re-election.

Prohibitionists staged a 2-mile-long Lincoln parade just before the election.

1942: Sen. George Norris, 81, was defeated in his re-election bid. Running as an independent petition candidate, the McCook senator lost to Pawnee City Republican Kenneth Wherry. Democrat Foster May, Omaha radio news reader, was third.

1952: Gen. Dwight D. Eisenhower carried Nebraska by a record plurality in the presidential election. His vice-presidential running mate was Richard M. Nixon.

1962: The U.S. Public Health Service announced plans to test the hearts of all Lincoln post office employees. This was part of a plan to find out why Lincoln had fewer coronary disease deaths than 162 other cities in the nation.

1972: City officials were considering a plan to acquire Old City Hall, originally the Lincoln Post Office, as a gift from the U.S. General Services Administration.

Nebraska and the nation voted overwhelmingly for re-election of President Richard Nixon. Sen. Carl Curtis and Reps. Charles Thone of Lincoln, C.Y. McCollister of Omaha and Dave Martin of Kearney, Republicans all, were re-elected.

1982: Four generations of war veterans gathered at the Capitol to commemorate Veterans Day and the 50th anniversary of the Capitol's completion.

The Union Pacific depot in Shelby, one of the last frame depots in Nebraska used by the UP, was closed.

Weather observers reported 12 to 14 inches of snow in western and southern Banner County.

1992: A 52-year-old Broken Bow man and his 20-year-old son were charged for cattle thefts and defacing brands dating back to 1989.

The city of Lincoln contracted with a new company called Lincoln Recycling to take away junked appliances piling up at the old 48th Street landfill. Lincoln Recycling offered to remove the freon from the appliances for only $5 per appliance, far less than neighboring landfills were paying.

2002: The Lincoln City Council gave the Sophy Teeters Nurses Home, the only surviving, historic building from the former Lincoln General Hospital, landmark status. This act saved the building from immediate demolition.