This week in Nebraska history

1872: Moses Sydenham gave up hope of moving the national capital to Fort Kearny, which he claimed was the exact geographical center of the United States.

1882: The telephone company required subscribers to give their own numbers before asking for the numbers wanted.

1892: Lincoln sanitary commissioners proposed a 4-mill levy to straighten Salt Creek.

1902: President Theodore Roosevelt promised to visit Nebraska in September.

Col. William F. "Buffalo Bill" Cody's Wild West Show drew a big crowd here.

1912: The University of Nebraska was growing, with seven new buildings scheduled on the City Campus and four at the farm on Holdrege Street.

1922: P. Henry DuBois, special detective from the Burns Agency, arrived in Lincoln for an investigation of gas attacks on police and county officers.

Police were called to F Street Park to disperse crowds of railway strike sympathizers.

1932: One man died after inhaling fumigating gas at the Gooch macaroni factory; another was seriously ill.

1942: Nebraska led all states in per capita scrap metal collections. A national campaign was part of the World War II armament effort.

1952: H. Bascom Watts, Nebraska's new Methodist bishop, arrived in Lincoln from his former home in Tulsa, Okla.

1962: Ground was broken on a 230-acre tract south of Lincoln and east of U.S. 77 for what became Lincoln Industrial Park.

Lincoln and Lancaster County residents numbering 101,488 took part in Sabin Oral Sunday to be immunized against polio.

1972: State Motor Vehicles Director John Kissack resigned, beginning changes in state and city government. Gov. J.J. Exon named one of his administrative assistants, John L. Sullivan, to succeed Kissack, and Leo Scherer, administrative aide to Lincoln Mayor Sam Schwartzkopf, replaced Sullivan.

1982: The former Russell Stover Candy factory, 201 N. Eighth St., was being renovated into The Candy Factory, an office and retail development.

1992: Palm trees manufactured by Courtesy Shade Tree Co. by Harold and Dennis Biehl of Lexington began sprouting in Nebraska. The fiberglass trees, which cost between $600 and $800 each, were being used for instant shade in parking lots, swimming pools, playground areas and as props for retailers' displays.

2002: Gov. Mike Johanns asked the federal government to declare the state of Nebraska a disaster area because of the worsening drought. Many Nebraska cities reported some of their driest years, and Scottsbluff reported its driest year.