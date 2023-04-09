This week in Nebraska history

1873: Lincoln’s new mayor and City Council were guests at an inaugural banquet in the Metropolitan Hotel.

Richardson Coal Co. was founded, and city residents hoped they would be able to buy coal at $2 a ton in the fall.

1883: Ambrose Eddy bought the “Moore quarter” near Yankee Hill for $4,200.

1893: John H. Mockett asked Lincoln YMCA members to help save the organization’s building at 13th and N streets.

1903: Lincoln citizens were complaining about delays in work on the city’s new post office. Government officials said construction would not be completed for another six months.

John D. Rockefeller announced he would give two-thirds of the $100,000 needed for a temple to be used for social and religious purposes at the University of Nebraska. The university was to raise the rest of the money.

1913: One man was killed and four others injured in a car accident at the J Street fountain, which later was moved to Antelope Park.

1923: The Legislature was studying a recommendation that the reformatory in York also be made a penitentiary for women.

1933: Gov. Charles Bryan’s bill to call a state convention to vote on repeal of the 18th Amendment, which prohibited the sale of alcohol, was before the Legislature.

1943: After reading the verdict of a Lancaster County District Court jury of which he had been foreman, Julius Harpham asked for, and was granted, permission to say a few words. He said he was speaking for the jury and complained about the dirty conditions of the court’s jury room. The matter was referred to the county commissioners.

1953: The Legislature authorized a 40-hour workweek for state employees.

Lincoln voters approved, 8,040-2,642, a 99-year lease between the city and the federal government for military occupation of the Lincoln Air Force Base. The lease involved 2,100 acres of city-owned land.

1963: In what had become a perennial issue, the Legislature’s Government Committee killed, 5-2, a bill calling for a partisan Legislature.

1973: Snow — up to 11 inches at Harrison — covered Nebraska as disagreeable weather continued to plague Nebraska farmers, ranchers and travelers.

Numerous meatpacking plants curtailed slaughter because of a combination of urban boycotts and feeders withholding cattle from the market.

1983: The Lincoln Medical Center Association was seeking funds to establish an institute to coordinate outpatient services for cancer patients in Southeast Nebraska.

Water management officials said Nebraska’s reservoirs were nearly full.

1993: Firefighters ran from one fire to another when arsonists lit a series of eight cars on fire in one night.

2003: Linoma Beach, with its landmark lighthouse, was listed in the National Register of Historic Places. Linoma Beach short for "Lincoln-Omaha," opened in 1924 as a recreation spot four miles northeast of Ashland just offshore of the Platte River.