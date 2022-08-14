This week in Nebraska history

1872: The University of Nebraska announced that the agricultural college would open in the fall.

1882: A group of Lincolnites returning from a visit to Pawnee, Johnson and Richardson counties found that the cheapest land between Lincoln and the Kansas state line was in Lancaster County.

1892: Residents of Southeast Lincoln were complaining about a forest of sunflowers. At 16th and Washington streets, they were taller than the streetcars.

1902: Chancellor E. Benjamin Andrews of the University of Chicago defended the game of football in an answer to an anonymous letter that had caused considerable comment from the press.

1912: A bean supper, reminiscent of Army days, closed the first day of the 13th national reunion of the Army of the Philippines in Lincoln.

1922: Lincoln aviator Eyer Sloniger escaped with only bruises and a broken nose when his plane crashed from a height of 800 feet near Lincoln.

1932: Discovery of many Native relics on the A.F. Palmer farm, 12 miles north of Lincoln, led to speculation that a tribe might have inhabited that area.

1942: Gov. Dwight Griswold won the Republican primary race and would face Charles W. Bryan, who had defeated him in 1932 in the general election.

1952: The year's total of 75 polio cases erased the 1948 record of 68. One of the recent polio deaths was that of Gary Worster, 14, pitcher for the Lincoln Elks baseball team that had just won the state American Legion Championship.

1962: Ed Isley, a Geneva farmer who claimed he had killed 100 rattlesnakes since he began farming, was treated in Lincoln after being bitten by a snake in his 101st battle.

1972: Sizzling under temperatures in the high 90s, the hottest of the summer, Grand Island hosted a preparedness conference on how to rescue travelers marooned in blizzards along Interstate 80.

1982: Two 60-year-old rare wooden windmills were back in working order at the home of Burton and Florence White near Ulysses. Wooden windmills were rare since most had been replaced with all-metal windmills.

1992: The University of Nebraska-Lincoln introduced a program tabbed "the UNLGuarantee." Employers who were not satisfied with a worker who had graduated from UNL could return the worker and demand that he or she be "fixed," through free services, such as correspondence courses.

2002: BryanLGH Medical Center East began expansion. Construction of a new parking garage began in addition to other construction beginning on the East site, including an addition to the northwest corner of the medical center and expansion of the Bryan School of Nursing.