This week in Nebraska history

1873: Prehistoric specimens were being presented to the University of Nebraska Museum. George Slade of Palmyra sent the museum a fossil tooth 16½ inches long, including the root.

1883: The deputy sheriff served 42 condemnation notices to farmers refusing to give rights-of-way to the Union Pacific Railroad.

1893: Half of the Seward County town of Tamora was destroyed by fire.

Nebraska welcomed a host of visitors and many new settlers when the mines in Colorado closed, causing hundreds of men to come east.

1903: Congressman George W. Norris of McCook married Ella Leonard of San Jose, Calif.

The right of the University of Nebraska to use T Street became a controversial matter. Mayor George Adams denied the university's request, but the City Council overrode his veto.

1913: Lincoln experienced its fourth day as the hottest spot on the national weather map. Temperatures were at the 100-degree level for several days.

1923: Several Hays Springs residents reported seeing a "monster" in Big Alkali Lake, a few miles southeast of the village. Property owners built a fence around the lake and negotiated for action to drag the lake.

1933: The fear that grasshoppers could destroy good hay and corn crops spread across the state when it was learned an $11,000 state fund for grasshopper poison had been exhausted. The state had shipped 18 rail cars of poison bait, 20 tons to the car, and some smaller lots.

1943: Lincoln women were fighting for their right to serve on Lancaster County District Court juries. County commissioners refused to spend the $20,000 they said would be required to remodel the courthouse so it would be fit for female jurors. Members of the League of Women Voters said they would be satisfied with merely clean quarters.

1953: Nebraska hotcakes caused a bottleneck of traffic at the Boy Scouts National Jamboree at Jamboree City, Calif. Three Lincoln lads and a Lexington youth were in charge of the flapjacks.

1963: The 73rd session of the Nebraska Legislature adjourned after a record session of 132 days.

1973: Lancaster County District Judge Samuel Van Pelt declared the state's natural resources district law constitutional.

1983: Lincoln police were dismayed to learn at least four people ignored the screams of a 21-year-old woman as she was being beaten, choked and sexually assaulted in her apartment. Several days later, police applauded the good Samaritan efforts of a Lincoln man who scared off a teenager trying to rob an 83-year-old man who had been working in his yard.

1993: A month after the Shigella epidemic in Lincoln had subsided, campylobacteriosis cases in the city skyrocketed. Both produce symptoms of diarrhea and dehydration. Thirty cases of the illness had been reported as of mid-July.

In Franklin, the annual Republican River Canoe Race was canceled because of fast-moving floodwaters.

2003: Buoyed by the success of a roundabout at the intersection of 33rd Street and Sheridan Boulevard -- auto accidents had decreased sharply since a roundabout was installed there a year earlier -- plans for another at 40th Street and Sheridan Boulevard were steaming ahead.

A Cornhusker State Games participant suffered a broken arm in the arm wrestling competition and was taken by ambulance to a local hospital where he was to undergo surgery.