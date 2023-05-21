1873: A strawberry festival held by women of the Congregational Church was reported to have been successful as a social event, even though the strawberries being shipped by train did not arrive in time.

1883: A Beatrice murder trial juror was fined $50 for contempt of court when he was caught sucking "liquid refreshment" through a tube in a bottle in his coat pocket.

1893: The Lincoln Board of Education adopted plans submitted by T.C. Fisher for a new high school building at 15th and N streets.

1903: An Army board was considering the promotion of Capt. John J. Pershing for his campaigns in the Philippines.

1913: Nebraska-born boxer Luther McCarty was killed by a blow under the heart in a match in Calgary, Alberta, Canada. McCarty had claimed the world white heavyweight title.

1923: Mrs. Sidney Drew, a famous actress, was in Lincoln visiting Mrs. S.R. McKelvie. Mrs. Drew had been a student at Nebraska Wesleyan University.

1933: Judge W.H. Thompson, 80, of Grand Island was appointed by Gov. Charles Bryan to complete the term of the late U.S. Sen. R.B. Howell. Bryan and Thompson were Democrats; Howell was a Republican.

Storms left nine dead in Nebraska, five in Kansas and five in the Dakotas.

1943: Nebraska Wesleyan University Chancellor Benjamin F. Schwartz attacked Lincoln's law enforcement and asked that the city's vice conditions be cleaned up. He said he would appear before the City Council, at its invitation, to give specific information on the corrupt conditions he believed prevailed.

1953: Lincoln banker Samuel C. Waugh was nominated by President Dwight Eisenhower to be assistant secretary of state for economic affairs.

1963: Sheldon Memorial Art Gallery was dedicated. On the University of Nebraska campus, the $3 million structure was described by architect Philip Johnson of New York as "the best museum in the country."

1973: Three thousand preregistered delegates, 2,000 Nebraska-resident, registered visitors and hundreds of others attended the biennial national convention of the American Baptist Churches in the United States at Pershing Auditorium. Dr. Peter H. Armacost, president of Ottawa (Kan.) College, was chosen president-elect.

The National Guard's usual caravan to Colorado Springs, Colo., for summer training was canceled to save motor fuel. A few Nebraska service station operators reported they were out of gas or nearly so. There were concerns for farm operations and travel plans.

1983: For the first time in the history of Boys Town High School, there were girls among the graduates.

Crab Orchard, pop. 79, held an alumni banquet to commemorate the town's 100th birthday.

1993: A special projects team from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Omaha District Office helped Russia design a massive underground facility to store plutonium cores removed from thousands of dismantled nuclear warheads.

2003: The owners of Crane River Brewery, one of the city’s first breweries, announced its closing. The restaurant opened in 1992 and was the second brewery to open in Lincoln.