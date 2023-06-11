This week in Nebraska history

1873: The new town of Sutton gave a glowing account of progress, boasting a population of 500. Clay County had grown to about 3,000.

1883: A portion of the old Capitol's dome fell with a crash. The contractor said it was a help to him in the demolition work.

1893: Cotner University completed its fourth year with a graduating class of five.

1903: The Nebraska Central Co. filed a Loup River water-use application.

1913: Five inches of rain fell in 10 minutes at Newman Grove.

Because of a water shortage in Lincoln, an ordinance was passed forbidding the use of water on lawns or gardens.

1923: Nebraska led off in the newly organized federation of "Uncle Sam's Voters." It was chosen for initial organization purposes because of the state's central location and its low percentage of illiteracy.

1933: The Chamber of Commerce conducted a membership drive to whip the Depression in Lincoln. It was expected that 200 new members would be enlisted "to help find a way out for Lincoln."

1943: Fifty-two University of Nebraska dental students moved into barracks at Love Library on the campus shortly after being put on active duty by the military. They attended classes in uniform, along with 230 premedical students, who lived in their own homes, fraternity houses and dormitories.

1953: The 65th Legislature adjourned after a 113-day session, the longest session for the unicameral body up to that time. Gov. Robert Crosby called the session one of the most constructive in his recollection.

The community of Arcadia mourned 10 members of a family killed by a tornado.

1963: Lincoln held an all-city retail sales festival called City-Wide Greater Capital City Days.

1973: The University of Southern California baseball team won an unprecedented fourth-straight national title at the College World Series in Omaha. Arizona State was runner-up.

1983: A record crowd estimated at more than 250,000 turned out for Offutt Air Force Base's 28th open house.

1993: Planning director Tim Stewart proposed the Comprehensive Plan, which outlined a new plan for Lincoln's urban development. He suggested moving toward multiple urban centers of business and commerce, rather than focusing on the downtown area.

2003: Lincoln launched an Internet website designed to help Lincoln drivers decide when to drive where. The main portal to the city's website -- www.ci.lincoln.ne.us -- linked to several of the traffic cameras around town. The cameras offered up-to-the-minute photographs of busy intersections around Lincoln.