This week in Nebraska history

1872: Hiring a woman as a faculty member at the University of Nebraska was discussed by the Board of Regents.

1882: Fred Funke purchased the old Central Opera House from H. Hallo and made preparations for the takeover.

1892: Judge A.W. Field of Lincoln was nominated by the Republicans for Congress in the 1st District. He conducted a vigorous campaign but lost to Democrat William Jennings Bryan.

1902: The Lincoln City Library Board decided to allow the Woman's Club and the State Medical Society to use rooms in the Carnegie Library.

1912: Suicides by shooting and hanging and a near fatality by use of strychnine were reported in Lincoln.

1922: The cornerstone was laid for a parish house and school for Trinity Lutheran Church (Missouri Synod) adjacent to the church on the northeast corner of 13th and H streets. A new church at 12th and H streets was occupied in 1953 and a new school at 1200 N. 56th St. in 1964.

1932: Three people from Kearney drowned in Kearney Lake when an outboard motor boat making its maiden voyage capsized.

Malcolm S. Smith, airplane test pilot at Arrow Airport northeast of Lincoln, escaped with a fractured foot after parachuting from a spinning plane at low altitude.

1942: Three train crewmen were killed in a head-on collision of two Burlington freight trains in a deep cut near the bottom of Break Neck Hill in northwestern Nebraska.

Nebraska blacksmiths were busy. A wartime shortage of farm equipment increased demand for repair of old machinery.

1952: A disastrous California earthquake gave Nebraska Wesleyan University's seismograph its biggest jolt since the equipment was installed in 1936.

1962: A tornado swept through Duncan, near Columbus, causing extensive damage to several buildings. No injuries were reported. Lincoln received hail; some stones measured 6 inches in circumference.

1972: The 15th Street mall and eternal flame were dedicated, culminating nearly five decades of planning. The flame was a gift from the state American Legion to honor veterans of all wars.

1982: Firefighters battled a five-alarm fire that destroyed a Nashua Corp. warehouse in Omaha.

The Otoe Village Board reversed itself and voted to let the Otoe Volunteer Fire Department operate a beer garden during the town's centennial celebration. The firefighters, who wanted to use the proceeds from the event to buy air packs and had resigned because of the controversy, were reinstated.

1992: Weekend storms dumped up to 11 inches of rain in parts of southeast Nebraska. Fairbury reported 8.6 inches of rain in a 12-hour span while three-fourths of the homes in Douglas had water in their basements.

2002: Lincoln officials issued a mandatory outdoor water restriction. With over 80 million gallons of water used prior to the restriction, the city set a goal of less than 65 million gallons.