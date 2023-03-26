1873: Lincolnites took up a collection and bought a horse for an immigrant whose own died on the way west.

1883: Democrats nominated A.J. Sawyer for Lincoln's mayor. The party platform included economy, law enforcement and sobriety.

1893: There was talk of running a cowboy race between Chadron and the Chicago World's Fair.

1903: The Nebraska House voted to establish a normal school in the western part of the state.

Bill Brothers Construction Co. arrived in Lincoln with its engineers and prepared to build the new telephone plant.

1913: Some 50,000 sightseers went to Omaha to view six miles of ruin caused by an Easter tornado. In Lincoln, the Commercial and Rotary clubs and other organizations held a benefit performance at the Oliver Theatre to aid the storm victims.

1923: The Legislature killed a bill that would have required school boards to teach "Americanization" in grade school.

1933: Antiprohibitionists were growing restless as time went by, and no bill was introduced in the Legislature to give expression to the will of Nebraskans for or against the 18th Amendment, which would prohibit consumption and sale of liquor.

1943: Ninety minutes after Board of Control member Ralph Cox said one of the Nebraska State Penitentiary walls was in bad shape and might fall at any minute, a 25-foot section collapsed, leaving only a 6-inch-thick shell. Guards watched closely for convicts interested in inspecting the damage.

1953: Associated Auditorium Architects filed preliminary plans for Pershing Auditorium with the city clerk. The total cost of the project was estimated at $1,991,000.

1963: The Lincoln Chamber of Commerce threatened secession from the state organization if a slide film presentation of legislative Budget Committee practices backed by the state chamber group was not revamped to eliminate "bias." Gov. Frank Morrison thought he was the "chief target of the film."

1973: The four public high schools in Lincoln announced they had joined with high schools in Millard, Ralston and Papillion to form an athletic conference with competition in 10 sports for boys and five sports for girls. Competition in the new Eastern I-80 Conference was to begin in the fall of 1974. The Lincoln schools would maintain their previous membership in the Trans-Nebraska Conference, which included North Platte, Hastings and Grand Island.

1983: Lines at Lincoln service stations grew longer and longer before a midnight deadline and implementation of a new nickel-a-gallon federal fuel tax.

It was reported that a Saudi Arabian company would pay $10 million for center-pivot irrigation systems manufactured at the Energro-Olson plant at Atkinson.

1993: Road and excavation crews began work to stabilize Lincoln's water supply by improving access to a dike near a huge ice jam on the Platte River.

2003: A Shetland pony, apparently tired of the pressures of performing, took his show from the ring at Pershing Center. During a performance, Fort Worth headed out an open back door. The 7-year-old pony, part of the annual Shrine Circus in Lincoln, stopped traffic and attracted a posse of police trying to direct traffic away from the black-and-white pony.