This week in Nebraska history

1873: A new distillery was started at Nebraska City, and the proprietors already had purchased 2,000 bushels of corn for the enterprise.

1883: Bids were received by the Board of Public Lands and Buildings for erection of the central part of the Capitol, a building destined to serve the state for 50 years.

1893: Classes began at the Crete Chautauqua. Three other assemblies were in operation in Nebraska at the same time.

1903: The independent Lincoln Telephone Co. (forerunner of Lincoln Telephone and Telegraph Co.) announced it would install dial telephones here.

1913: Lincoln was the hottest place on the weather map, with a temperature of 106 degrees.

1923: University Place was having a typhoid fever epidemic and one victim had died. One well serving the suburb was ordered closed.

1933: The price of a 12-ounce loaf of bread was expected to go from 5 cents to 6 cents in Lincoln.

1943: Harvesters reported high yields of wheat, oats and barley. The Lincoln Air Force Base continued to send men to help with the harvest in Lancaster, Saline and Johnson counties.

1953: A group of 20 citizens from the Valparaiso area met with Gov. Robert Crosby to protest relocation of Nebraska 79 in that area.

1963: A Lincoln Air Force Base B-47 crashed in Spain, killing a navigator. It was the eighth fatality in 1963 and the 36th since 1956 for B-47 crew members stationed in Lincoln.

1973: Nebraskans in 1972 smoked some 3 billion cigarettes (162 million packs), pumping more than $20 million in taxes into the state treasury.

1983: Willow Creek Reservoir near Pierce began filling. The dam created a 700-acre lake.

1993: A four-alarm fire at the Gooch Foods building on South Street caused $1.2 million in damage. None of the 55 firefighters who worked to control the blaze was injured. A faulty exhaust fan was believed to have started the fire.

2003: Stransky Park improvements to be completed in August include a "romantic" gazebo, simulated waterfall, playground, brick-columned fencing, lighting posts and new parking places for the new park at South 17th Street and Harrison Avenue.