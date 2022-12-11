This week in Nebraska history

1872: The first train crossed a new Platte River bridge at La-Platte between Omaha and Lincoln.

1882: Fire destroyed the new C.C. Burr home at 16th and L streets. The loss was put at $35,000.

1892: The Rock Island Railroad announced service to three new Lancaster County towns -- Rokeby, Hallam and Martell.

1902: Plans for a new Lincoln post office were received. The old building was to be sold to the city with a new structure going up at 10th and P streets.

1912: The University of Nebraska Board of Regents discussed proposals to remove the university from downtown Lincoln and consolidate all activities on the Agricultural College campus.

1922: Writer Willa Cather passed through Lincoln on her way to attend her parents' 50th wedding anniversary in Red Cloud.

1932: Lincoln had heavy snow, and temperatures fell to zero.

1942: The University of Nebraska and Lincoln and Northeast high schools agreed to release male students with good grades at 2 p.m. daily to help deliver Christmas mail during the World War II labor shortage.

1952: Ed Hoyt of McCook, speaker of the 1951 Legislature, was appointed director of the state Department of Agriculture and Inspection by Gov.-elect Robert B. Crosby.

1962: President John F. Kennedy and Vice President Lyndon B. Johnson visited the Strategic Air Command's underground communications center at Offutt Air Force Base near Bellevue.

1972: Gov. Jim Exon urged Nebraskans to reduce heat in their homes by 3 degrees. The governor said it would help conserve fuel, which was becoming scarce after several weeks of bitterly cold weather.

1982: The University of Nebraska-Lincoln conferred 1,160 baccalaureate, graduate and professional degrees at Bob Devaney Sports Center.

1992: A producer for the British Broadcasting Co. was in Nebraska doing research on Beatrice native Weldon Kees for a documentary on the well-known poet who disappeared near San Francisco's Golden Gate Bridge in 1955.

2002: A student in the College of St. Mary Lincoln program, Barry Good, graduated, the last male to attend the school.