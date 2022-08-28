This week in Nebraska history

1872: Work was started on Hallo's Opera House at 12th and O streets.

The B&M Railroad set Sept. 3 as the starting date for westbound passenger trains through Lincoln to connect with the Union Pacific at Kearney Junction. This would give Lincoln a direct route to the Pacific Coast.

1882: The Nebraska Sorghum Works near the State Farm (early name for the University of Nebraska East Campus) were steamed up for the fall run. Sorghum was an important crop.

1892: The Rock Island Railroad was beginning construction of a viaduct to carry Holdrege Street over its tracks.

An attempt was made to reorganize the Wheel Club for some 700 Lincoln bicyclists.

1902: The State Banking Board issued charters to nine new banks, the largest number ever granted in one day.

The firm of Magee & Deemer opened a new store at 1109 O St.

1912: Dr. Richard S. Grimes said Lancaster County had the nation's most dilapidated, unsanitary and cramped jail of any county in the country.

1922: A temperature of 106 on Sept. 1 was the highest on record for a September day.

1932: Norman G. Fowler, a Union Pacific Railroad detective, was found shot to death near Ames. His body had been thrown from a moving freight train.

1942: Because of the war, Nebraska had a serious shortage of corn-picking machines to harvest its bumper crop.

Dorothy Griswold, daughter of Gov. and Mrs. Dwight Griswold, was married to Lt. John Gayer of Plattsmouth in a ceremony at the Governor's Mansion.

1952: Gov. Val Peterson called a special session of the Legislature to appropriate $200,000 to protect the hog industry from the rare disease of vesicular exanthema.

Wymore's Marshall Produce Co. plant was destroyed by fire.

1962: Much of Lincoln's building construction was at a standstill when members of the Building Construction Employers Association halted their projects in an attempt to dissuade picketing by the Iron Workers Union Local 21.

1972: Rain that had threatened early crowds let up the evening before the State Fair opened and thus delayed a test of the exposition's new hard-surfaced midway.

1982: Lincoln's official rainfall total for August was 8.57 inches. Only three times in the past 104 years had more rain fallen in August.

1992: Former University of Nebraska football player Scott Baldwin was shot during a scuffle with two police officers. Baldwin, who was taken to the hospital in serious condition, had previously been found not responsible by reason of insanity in the beating of a Lincoln woman on Jan. 18.

2002: Changes instituted this year at Lincoln Northeast High School caused some friction that took the form of a protest by about 65 students. By the end of the protest, 20 students were suspended, including the protest leader, and Lincoln police ticketed one student for disturbing the peace. Student concerns centered on shortened lunch periods, confining students to one lunch area and restrictions on being at school before and after school hours.