This week in Nebraska history

1873: A bill authorizing construction of a post office in Lincoln had passed the U.S. Congress.

A temperance bill was exciting the Statehouse.

1883: Fred Funke was on the East Coast to complete plans for enlarging the opera house at 12th and O streets.

Nebraska’s Senate voted 23-10 to postpone indefinitely a women’s suffrage bill.

1893: J. Sterling Morton of Nebraska City was being considered for secretary of agriculture in the Cleveland administration.

A $150,000 fire destroyed Buckstaff Bros. Manufacturing Co.’s plant between Fifth and Sixth streets and K and L streets.

1903: Republicans nominated George A. Adams for mayor of Lincoln. He had defeated incumbent Mayor H.J. Winnet by 704 votes in the Republican primary.

Two Lincoln children, ages 2 and 6, died in a fire that destroyed their home.

1913: A bill presented to the U.S. House of Representatives provided for a $175,000 addition to Lincoln’s post office.

1923: Lincoln’s University Club was being organized.

The Armour & Co. plant in Omaha burned, with the loss estimated at $2 million.

1933: Some 4,000 Nebraska farmers, led by a 28-piece band, marched to the Capitol to demand a two-year moratorium on farm mortgage foreclosures, abolition of the state militia and lobbying and reduction of car and truck licensing fees.

1943: The Burlington Railroad announced plans to build a $1.3 million “hump” switch yard at Lincoln to provide faster movement of war freight. (The hump was closed in January 1983.)

1953: Omaha Sen. John Adams accused news reporters of trying to influence legislation by talking to senators on the Legislature’s floor.

Gov. Robert Crosby admitted that restraint in government spending, for which he had campaigned, could not be accomplished easily.

1963: Postal patrons found that mailing cost a penny more. First-class letters went to a nickel, airmail letters to 8 cents and first-class postcards to 4 cents.

After one successful season, University of Nebraska football coach Bob Devaney received a $2,000 pay raise to $19,000 a year. His assistants also received pay increases.

1973: Layoff of about 570 of the 1,600 employees of the Cornhusker Ammunition Loading Plant near Grand Island was ordered. The layoffs at the plant, operated under contract with the Army, were the result of decreased demand for its products — bombs — after the declaration of peace in Vietnam.

1983: Forty-two employees of Quality Steaks Inc. in Snyder lost their jobs after the plant was closed without warning.

Following a snowstorm, nearly 1,000 skiers hit the slopes over the weekend at Trailridge between Lincoln and Omaha, adjacent to Platte River State Park.

1993: According to information presented at the annual meeting, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Nebraska continued to rank among the company’s top 10 plans in the country for the previous year.

About 150 Lincoln Centel data center jobs were expected to be phased out within a year because of the merging of Sprint and Centel.

2003: With Lincoln roots for more than 40 years, Kmart announced it would be closing its Lincoln store.