This week in Nebraska history

1873: Charles W. Seymour of Nebraska City was appointed deputy U.S. collector of internal revenue for Nebraska.

1883: A.J. Sawyer presented the Grand Army of the Republic two trees for each soldier's grave in Wyuka Cemetery.

1893: Various artists praised the design of the Nebraska building at the World's Fair in Chicago.

1903: 10.72 inches of rain caused floods in Nebraska. The water near Lincoln was receding slowly, but the ground was so waterlogged railroads were having difficulty maintaining schedules.

1913: A Swift & Co. official testified during an investigation into women's wages that the average wage of the company's 700 female employees was $10.05 a week.

1923: Lincoln golfers had organized a new country club and were looking for a site for their course.

1933: Two hundred farm youths were expected for the annual 4-H week at the University of Nebraska College of Agriculture.

1943: A buffalo calf was born at Pioneers Park, the sixth in three years. The birth raised the herd to 11.

1953: The city's Power Advisory Board held its first meeting. Members included Chairman R.E. Campbell and board members Richard A. Jay, George J. Proudfit, Burnham Yates and Francis J. Minard.

1963: Willa Cather became the second person to enter the Nebraska Hall of Fame. A bust of the novelist was placed along the east hall of the Statehouse central lobby.

The first full-time mayor of Lincoln, Dean Peterson, took the oath of office along with new City Council members.

1973: The Legislature adjourned its 90-day regular session after upholding several vetoes by Gov. Jim Exon, including one that would have established state aid to education as a major policy. The senators earlier had adopted the governor's budget as he recommended it, in effect challenging him to make good on a promise of cutting taxes.

1983: For the first time, visitors were paying to see Nebraska's highest waterfall, Smith Falls, on the Niobrara River south of Sparks. The fees were to be used to defray the cost of removing trash and litter and for building two outhouses.

1993: A Nebraska-sponsored wagon train rolled out of Lanham, Kan., on the start of a 450-mile trek that retraced the path of pioneers across Nebraska. The wagon train's departure marked the 150th anniversary of the beginning of the Great Migration.

2003: The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission approved a plan to manage 160 acres in the dwindling range of the tiger beetle. Using state and federal grants, the city of Lincoln bought the plot for $472,000.