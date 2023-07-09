This week in Nebraska history

1873: Total property assessments in Lancaster County were $5,380,329.

1883: Horse owners complained to city fathers about the number of bicycles on the streets. There were about 10 old-fashioned, high-wheel bicycles in Lincoln.

1893: The Lincoln Board of Education reduced the school levy from 19 mills to 15 mills.

1903: Roscoe Pound accepted the position as dean of the University of Nebraska Law School.

1913: Gov. John Morehead told reporters he was lonely. He said few callers were coming to his office because all the political patronage appointments had been filled.

1923: Advertisement for Yellow Cab Co.: Modern cab service cannot be operated on a fair basis to the public without a taximeter. The Yellow Cab meter is an unbiased judge and jury in every transaction -- the public must be protected.

1933: Karl J. Zimmerman of Lincoln was killed when the boiler of the steam locomotive he was operating blew up just as it entered the Burlington station in Omaha. James McRae, a station redcap, was so severely scalded he died later in a hospital.

1943: Because of wartime restrictions, it was announced the State Fair would be stripped of nonessentials. Still planned were 18 days of horse racing and a grandstand show, but livestock exhibitions were dropped because of transportation restrictions.

1953: Fifty teens in Lincoln for the All-State fine arts course at the University of Nebraska jokingly proposed to replace the Capitol's Sower with a statue of Marilyn Monroe. They said they felt the Monroe statue would attract tourists to see this "outstanding figure."

1963: A bill passed by the Legislature provided for establishment of the statewide educational television network.

1973: The state Roads Department announced it was planning to spend $86 million in the construction of 579.1 miles of highways in fiscal 1973-74; this was $5.4 million less than in the previous year but involved 86.7 more miles of the road system. The interstate system in Nebraska was expected to be completed in 1975.

1983: A study by the federal Transportation Department showed Nebraska ranked fifth in the nation for the number of unsafe bridges.

1993: A thunderstorm caused nearly $6 million in damage to Lincoln's power system and 1,200 publicly owned trees. The storm was one of several severe thunderstorms that caused bridges to collapse and the Missouri River to flood.

2003: The venue of Lincoln’s Fourth of July celebration was changed from Holmes Lake to Oak Lake Park, First and Charleston streets.