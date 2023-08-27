This week in Nebraska history

1873: Lincoln was considering having street lamps.

The Nebraska wheat crop was estimated to have yielded 25 to 30 bushels per acre in most areas.

1883: The worst electrical storm in years struck the Lincoln area. A half-dozen houses were hit by lightning, and livestock losses were reported.

Four cents a pound was the top price for pork on the hoof; beef was 3 cents.

1893: The Lincoln Business Block Co. was organized.

At the 10th annual convention of the Prohibition Party in Lincoln, it was impossible to bar discussion of the silver coinage question.

1903: Nebraska Republicans held a peaceful convention in Lincoln and nominated John B. Barnes for judge of the Nebraska Supreme Court.

1913: Railroads were having a great deal of trouble with tramps. Fights between trainmen and hobos were reported daily.

The city automobile ordinance was revised to accommodate a number of new ideas, such as requiring autos to have two headlights.

1923: The first westbound transcontinental mail plane of the U.S. Post Office Department's experimental flights arrived in Omaha 45 minutes ahead of schedule.

1933: A featured attraction at the State Fair was the "walkathon," a contest in which couples danced — or walked — until exhaustion forced them to drop out. Some groups protested the contest on the grounds that minors who participated were violating child labor laws and that rest periods were not long enough to comply with health regulations.

1943: Pfc. LeVern Best notified his parents of his brief visit to his hometown, Kearney, by writing the message on a napkin, tying it to a fork and throwing it out the window of a train that carried him through Kearney.

1953: Watershed projects in two areas of the 1,650-square-mile Salt-Wahoo Watershed were given the go-ahead for construction.

1963: Lincoln schools were preparing for record enrollment, anticipated at 28,607 boys and girls, 1,000 more than the previous year.

1973: A shortage of bailing wire was hurting hay prices in the alfalfa-growing areas of central Nebraska. The shortage was caused by devaluation of the dollar, making the United States a "less attractive market for Japanese wire." U.S. firms that had quit making bailing wire because of cheap, imported Japanese wire hadn't had time to gear up to produce again.

1983: Potential Nebraska home buyers lined up to apply for $60.9 million in low-interest mortgage money. Lenders contacted at 11 a.m. the same day said the mortgage money they had available was nearly gone.

1993: The Lincoln Board of Education approved a pay raise for the superintendent, administrators and classroom teachers.

2003: The number of single women giving birth reached an all-time high last year in Nebraska, according to data released Friday by the state Health and Human Services System. There were 7,263 live births by unmarried mothers, representing almost 29 percent of all babies born in Nebraska in 2002.