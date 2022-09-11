This week in Nebraska history

1872: A horse thief corralled in Plattsmouth attempted to shoot it out with Cass County Sheriff J.W. Johnson. The thief was wounded in the mouth and lodged in jail.

1882: The Nebraska Telephone Co. was buying up exchanges in Nebraska preparatory to stringing lines for universal long-distance service.

1892: Two new schools opened in Lincoln: The Western Normal College had moved here from Shenandoah, Iowa; Worthington Academy was an Episcopal school located north of the city.

1902: Steam heating pipes were being installed under Lincoln streets.

1912: Women of Nebraska organized a Progressive League.

1922: Federal authorities and the Lancaster County sheriff's personnel launched a raid netting three alleged bootleggers, a confiscated taxicab and not quite 2 gallons of liquor.

1932: The State Fair closed with a deficit expected to reach $50,000.

1942: In the largest induction ever held in Nebraska, 109 youths took the Navy oath at the State Fair grandstand.

1952: Quaker-sponsored Nebraska Central College at Central City suspended on-campus work for lack of students and funds. The school had opened in 1899.

1962: With four months left in the year, a new record for armed robberies had been set. The old record, set in 1955, was seven robberies.

1972: After two years atop the national collegiate football rankings, Nebraska fans were still exhorting their team to "Go Big Red," but the Huskers were surprised by UCLA 20-17 in the Los Angeles Coliseum, ending the 32-game unbeaten streak.

1982: A barbecue, followed by dancing, highlighted the official reopening of the Douglas community hall. Built in 1924, the hall was renovated by the Community Improvement Council and a few dozen volunteers.

1992: University of Nebraska-Lincoln chemist Michael Gross was named one of the world's top 50 chemists by "Science Watch."

2002: Lancaster County District Judge Paul Merritt’s ruling removing video gambling from the November ballot switched the focus to casino gambling and that year's governor's race. Stormy Dean called on Mike Johanns to call a special legislative session to address the issue, which Johanns refused.