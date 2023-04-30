This week in Nebraska history

1873: Wind storms blew off a large portion of the tin roof on the south end of the Capitol and toppled the east side of the fence surrounding the Nebraska State Penitentiary. One convict made an easy escape but was captured a short time later.

1883: A group of county officials went to Omaha to inspect an electric light plant. They were considering one at the State Mental Hospital.

1893: Lincoln Normal University was sold to professors J.E. Saylor of Lincoln and M.P. Givens of Denver. A canal to connect Lincoln with the Platte River was being discussed.

1903: Gov. John H. Mickey and his staff returned from St. Louis, where they had attended the dedication of the Louisiana Purchase Exposition buildings.

1913: President Woodrow Wilson was hopeful for the success of the mission of William Jennings Bryan to California to plead for gentle treatment of the Japanese by California.

1923: The Lincoln County treasurer and his deputy were charged with arson after fire gutted the courthouse at North Platte. Before the fire broke out, about $60,000 in cash and bonds reportedly was taken from the treasurer's office.

1933: The Nebraska Senate advanced a 3.2 percent alcoholic beverage bill by a slight majority.

Nebraska was covered with a fine red dust that had drifted in from dust storms in Oklahoma and Kansas.

1943: President Franklin D. Roosevelt passed through Lincoln secretly on a special train. The event went unnoticed except for the stationing of guards at the O Street viaduct and other strategic points. The president was on a secret tour of war production centers. The state Railway Commission began hearings on a complaint that rates of 8 1/3 cents per bus ride were too high.

1953: Samuel C. Waugh, president of First Trust Co. in Lincoln, was said to be under consideration for secretary of state for economic affairs.

1963: Construction of a $1.2 million tower of luxury, the 12-story Sky Park Manor at 13th and J streets, was nearing completion and ads for apartments were running in Lincoln newspapers.

1973: Lincoln voters elected three new members to the City Council: Sue Bailey, homemaker; John Robinson, law student; and Max Denney, lawyer. Analysts forecast they would favor tightened zoning controls.

Voters rejected proposals for district rather than at-large election of council members and for restrictive procedures on major street improvement planning.

1983: Sir Oliver Wright, Great Britain's ambassador to the United States, spoke at University of Nebraska-Lincoln commencement services, where 2,000 baccalaureate, professional and graduate degrees were awarded.

1993: A resolution devoting 65 percent of Lincoln's keno profits to parks and recreation, 30 percent to libraries and 5 percent to human services was proposed by City Council Chairwoman Colleen Seng and approved.

2003: City officials began studying the possibility of loosening Lincoln's rules regarding planting in the parkway, the city right of way generally located between the curb and the sidewalk. By law only grass and approved trees and shrubs are permitted in the parkway.