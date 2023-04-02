1873: Tim Kelly, trader and trapper on the Platte River, reported during a visit to Lincoln that business was good and the natives were quiet.
1883: A group of 35 masked vigilantes captured and hanged the alleged killers of Cash M. Millett, a Hastings grocer who was held up and shot by robbers on his way home from work. The accused were hanged from a bridge of the St. Joseph and Western Railroad.
1893: Nebraska exhibits were loaded for transportation to the World’s Fair in Chicago.
1903: William Jennings Bryan, speaking in Des Moines, poured vitriol upon the reorganization of the Democratic Party.
1913: Annual contests over the issue of selling liquor were held in many Nebraska towns. The list showed 30 towns were wet and 14 dry after the elections.
1923: Architect Bertram Goodhue said he was willing to economize but would not allow inferior materials to be used in the new Nebraska Capitol, then in early construction stages.
1933: A notorious gang robbed the Fairbury First National Bank of $26,650 cash and $125,700 in insured bonds. Three Fairbury residents were wounded, as was one of the gangsters, whose wounds were proved fatal.
1943: The 6th Heavy Bombardment Processing Group was stationed at the Lincoln Air Base under the command of Maj. Earnest G. Ford.
1953: Construction was begun on three new dormitories at the University of Nebraska to complete Selleck Quadrangle.
1963: A 20-year old parachutist, Lewis Kulaza of Crete, was hospitalized after an exhibition jump. Kulaza fell 3,000 feet before his emergency chute opened 500 feet from the ground.
1973: Fewer than 20,000 Lincolnites voted in a primary election. A proposal to increase salaries of City Council members from $20 per meeting to $4,000 a year was defeated by only eight votes.
1983: A Vietnam Veterans MIA Task Force, to be based in Grand Island, held its organizational meeting.
1993: The U.S. House of Representatives approved an economic package granting $27.9 million in additional highway and mass transit funds for Nebraska’s transportation system.
2003: The Board of Pardons commuted a cancer victim's drug sentence, the first time the board had commuted a sentence since 1998 and only the third commutation in more than a decade, according to board records.