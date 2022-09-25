This week in Nebraska history

1872: The Lincoln City Council authorized installation of 40 posts to hold gas street lamps.

1882: New courses at the University of Nebraska made it necessary to hold the first afternoon recitations.

1892: Lincoln withdrew from contention as host for the next meeting of the Grand Army of the Republic. The Union military veterans organization decided to encamp at Indianapolis.

1902: The new St. Elizabeth Hospital at 11th and South streets was nearing completion.

1912: New cadets were arriving daily to attend the Nebraska Military Academy west of Lincoln.

1922: Seventy-five knights of the Ku Klux Klan marched down the main street of Nebraska City, complete with robes, fiery crosses and flags. Authorities reported the group appeared from a side street, marched up a main street and disappeared.

Four firemen were overcome by smoke while fighting a fire in a stable at 233 S. 10th St.

1932: Democratic presidential candidate Franklin D. Roosevelt and U.S. Sen. George W. Norris, speaking in McCook, joined in assailing Republican leadership. The next day in Sioux City, Iowa, Roosevelt accused President Herbert Hoover of leading "the greatest spending administration in peacetime in all our history. …"

1942: U.S. Sen. George W. Norris, originally elected as a Republican and later as an independent, asked that his name be placed on the ballot for re-election after petitions requesting it had been signed by 18,000 Nebraska voters.

The Army's Mead ordnance plant was expected to be completed within 60 days, far ahead of schedule.

1952: Late-running trains delayed opening of the 32nd annual reunion of Burlington employees.

1962: Lincoln's immunization against polio was completed after 96,135 people finished the third in a series of oral Sabin Type II doses.

1972: Lincoln's city sales tax went from 0.5 percent to 1 percent as city authorities sought to avoid raising property taxes. The city tax was in addition to a 2.5 percent state sales levy.

1982: The Lafayette Apartments building in Lincoln was razed to make way for the convention center, parking garage and atrium portions of the Cornhusker Square project.

The city of Bayard and the First National Bank of Bayard announced plans to erect lights at Chimney Rock to make the towering landmark visible during the evening. A timer would turn the lights on at dusk and off at 11 p.m.

1992: Plans were being proposed to enclose the open-air Gateway Mall, relocate the food court, build a department store on the mall's north side, add two parking structures, demolish Gateway North and relocate J.C. Penney in the expanded mall.

2002: A Norfolk bank robbery received national attention when five people were killed.