This week in Nebraska history

1872: Nebraska's population increase made possible the claim for an additional representative in Congress.

So many babies were being left on doorsteps, it was suggested that "Post No Bills: Leave No Babies" signs be put up.

1882: The telephone company was planning to build about 250 miles of lines in eastern Nebraska.

A Lincoln store was offering wild geese for sale at 50 cents each.

1892:Electric street railways were new in Lincoln. They sometimes ran out of power, stranding riders for long periods.

1902: The chancellor of the University of Nebraska publicly rebuked students for disorderly conduct on the streets. They had taken the mules from a streetcar.

1912: The cornerstone was laid for the new Tifereth Israel Synagogue at 18th and L streets. (This building became the Community Playhouse after a new synagogue was built at 3219 Sheridan Blvd. in 1954; after the playhouse moved to 2500 S. 56th St., the former synagogue was occupied by Bedient Organ Co.)

1922: University Place youngsters lured the marshal away while others put a cow in the town jail as a Halloween prank.

1932: Contracts were let in Washington for construction of an 11-story Omaha federal building to house Army offices, the Weather Bureau, Internal Revenue Service, Agricultural Economics Bureau, Inland Waterways and other federal agencies.

1942: Sen. George W. Norris, campaigning for re-election, said he would like to help write the peace treaty after World War II.

1952: The Lutheran Student House at 535 N. 16th St. was dedicated.

Truckers were warned to obey posted weight limits on bridges after two spans collapsed in a week.

1962: Nebraskans joined the nation in watching the international crisis over the placement of Soviet missiles in Cuba.

A Lincoln grocery was advertising coffee for sale at 2 pounds for 99 cents.

1972: Ground was broken for a new federal office building on the block bounded by O, P, 15th and 16th streets. Principal occupants were to include courts, Department of Agriculture agencies, the Smithsonian Institution and Veterans Administration.

Snow covered the western two-thirds of Nebraska.

1982: The Denver & Rio Grande Western Railroad dropped a lawsuit challenging the merger of the Union Pacific, the Missouri Pacific and Western Pacific railroads.

1992: Nebraska voters overwhelmingly joined at least 12 other states in approving term limits for state officials and members of Congress. However, the largest turnover in recent history in the Legislature made the idea seem unnecessary. Fourteen new members were elected to the Legislature, a turnover of more than 28 percent.

Bryan Memorial Hospital became the first hospital in Nebraska to perform lung transplants.

2002: Lincoln’s Hyde Observatory celebrated its 25th Anniversary. In its 25 years, the observatory boasted over 10,000 visitors.