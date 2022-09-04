This week in Nebraska history

1872: J.H. Noteware, Nebraska superintendent of immigration, reported 46,000 immigrants had arrived in the state in the year.

1882: Several prominent women participated in a suffrage rally on Government Square.

1892: Work was speeded up on the Western Normal College Building southwest of Lincoln (at a site later occupied by the old State Reformatory).

1902: The first frost was reported in northern Nebraska on Sept. 4.

1912: Every 10th family in Nebraska owned an automobile. Nebraska claimed more cars in proportion to population than any other state.

1922: A successful clown parade was expected to become an annual Lincoln event.

1932: A police officer was shot in an alley near the Governor's Mansion and died two days later. A man whom the officer had stopped for questioning admitted the shooting and the previous robbery of a College View drugstore.

1942: Mayor Richard O. Johnson announced that plans for "trial blackouts" would be discussed at a Municipal Defense Council meeting. Lincolnites were asked to deposit only scrap metal, not papers or magazines, in several barrel containers placed in the business area. The barrels were painted red, white and blue with a pro-war slogan.

1952: Nebraska had the highest polio incidence in the nation, 66.9 cases per 100,000 for the year.

1962: A Lincoln grocery store was selling butter for 59 cents a pound; round steak was 75 cents a pound.

1972: Ten cars of a westbound 14-car Amtrak passenger train, running on Burlington Northern tracks, were derailed east of Hastings. About 30 people were treated for injuries; two were hospitalized.

1982: The Lincoln Fire Department museum at 18th and Q streets was dedicated.

1992: Plans began for a city-owned infant and toddler child-care center at 11th and N streets, underneath the Centrum parking garage.

Edna Perry finally received her Mother's Day card -- eight years late. The card, which was mailed in 1984, was returned without postage to her son in Lincoln. The letter apparently had lost its postage and was never stamped by postal workers.

2002: The Lancaster County Board of Commissioners ended a strenuous budget process that was described as preparation for the future. Part of that preparation will include a tax increase of 1 cent for every $100 of property value and a 3.65 percent increase in countywide assessed valuation. Commissioner Larry Hudkins described the budget session as “the toughest one I've ever been through.”