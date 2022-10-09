This week in Nebraska history

1872: C.S. Harrison, a Nebraska pioneer in horticulture, published an article titled "Tree Planting -- Work for Women in the West."

1882: Susan B. Anthony, national leader of the women's suffrage movement, spoke in Crete.

1892: Workmen began building a United Presbyterian Church at 16th and R streets. Designs called for a 58-by-44-foot brick structure to cost $6,000, with seating for 200.

1902: Capt. John J. Pershing had been reassigned to duty in the Philippines. The former commandant of cadets at the University of Nebraska was to come back from the assignment a brigadier general.

1912: Greek immigrants here were beginning to recall emotions they had felt in their motherland with the news that Greece was calling on military reservists to return home and fight the Turks in one of a series of Balkan Wars.

1922: Building figures were up in Lincoln, with construction doubling that of the previous year.

1932: The Brainard Clipper printed its weekly issues with one page blank "to give some of our critics a page that they could not find more than one mistake in."

1942: The rationing boards had a new plan to slow down drivers who exceeded the wartime speed limits: Courts fining speeders were to furnish the boards with convictions records. The boards would refer to the conviction file when processing applications for new tires, which were under wartime rationing regulations.

Coffee rationing was a prospect.

1952: A new contract ended a four-week strike of production workers at Crete Mills. Workers received a raise of 10 cents an hour, double time for Sunday and three weeks' annual vacation.

1962: Voters approved, 13,868 to 6,315, the largest school bond issue ever proposed in Lincoln: $12 million.

1972: The Nebraska Public Power District said it would build an 18-mile railroad line from a point near Wallace on the Burlington Northern's Holdrege-Sterling (Colo.) branch to haul coal to its proposed power plant near Sutherland. BN was planning to build a 135-mile interline link into the north-central Wyoming strip-mining fields that supplied the coal.

1982: All but six of 210 storm-damaged areas in Pawnee County had been repaired. The roads, bridges and culverts were damaged in a May storm.

1992: Ken Brooks, a taekwondo instructor from Columbus, broke 403 boards in 60 seconds, breaking his own world record of 296 boards.

University of Nebraska-Lincoln student Arthur I. McElroy charged into a classroom on campus armed with a semiautomatic rifle. Tragedy was averted, however, when the weapon jammed.

2002: The Star City joined Las Vegas as the only two U.S. cities to post crime maps online.