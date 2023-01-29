This week in Nebraska history

1873: Lincolnites complained about dim gas lights. Officials explained that it was not the fault of the city but of the cold weather.

1883: A joint stock company was formed to erect a new hotel at 11th and N streets.

The Legislature voted on Millard, Thayer, Cowin, Saunders, Manderson and Lake counties.

1893: The Nebraska House of Representatives explored the constitutionality of a state railway commission.

1903: E.C. Hurd rented an office in Lincoln and said he represented a company that wanted to build an electric railway between Lincoln and Omaha.

Superintendent J.F. Saylor said he would resign his Lincoln schools post at the end of the year to go into business.

1913: President-elect Woodrow Wilson announced that William Jennings Bryan of Nebraska had rivals for Wilson’s cabinet post of secretary of state.

The Nebraska Senate went on record approving Sunday baseball.

1923: Earl G. Gaddis, newspaperman and former secretary to U.S. Sen. Gilbert Hitchcock of Nebraska, died in Omaha.

The Legislature sent a bill to the governor that would cut state secretaries’ salaries.

1933: Fire destroyed the H.L. Eggleston lumberyard at Bennet. The loss was estimated at $25,000.

1943: Nebraska legislators could not agree on a state song. “My Nebraska” and “Home on the Range” had been suggested as official tunes.

State Sen. Frank Sorrell of Syracuse said he intended to introduce a bill for a 2 percent sales tax to support high schools.

1953: The City Council received preliminary sketches for Lincoln’s proposed city auditorium. Plans called for leased restaurant areas, a theater seating 300 and an arena measuring 140 by 260 feet.

President Dwight D. Eisenhower named Val Peterson of Nebraska his administrative assistant in charge of administrative functions. The job paid $15,000 a year.

1963: Lee Lawrie, the sculptor who designed “The Sower” atop Nebraska’s Capitol, died at age 85 in Easton, Md. Lawrie also designed the Capitol’s interior and exterior scheme.

1973: Lincoln programs marked two historic events. The first was a ceremony at the County-City Building honoring former President Lyndon B. Johnson, who had died at his home in Texas four years after leaving office. The other was at the Capitol, a ceremony observing the signing in Paris of an agreement ending U.S. involvement in the war in Vietnam. In the 12 years of U.S. military activity in the Southeast Asian area, 422 Nebraskans lost their lives.

1983: The recent merger of Union Pacific, Missouri Pacific and Western Pacific railroads made possible the use of two new fast trains, railroad officials said.

1993: Richman Gordman merged its 1/2 Price Store at 48th and Van Dorn streets with the Richman Gordman Store at 4600 Vine St., leaving an estimated 50 employees without jobs.

York ranked 16th in Norman Crampton’s new book, “The 100 Best Small Towns in America.” The small towns were selected on the basis of seven criteria, including income, crime rate and availability of health care. No other Nebraska town made the top 100. The No. 1 town was Elko, Nev.

2003: A five-state compact voted to ask the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission to strip Nebraska of its authority to license and regulate a nuclear waste dump within its borders. The request would apply only to the state’s power over low-level radioactive waste disposal. Such waste includes clothing, resins and tools from nuclear power plants.