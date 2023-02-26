This week in Nebraska history

1873: A group of journalists gathered at the Capitol to form the Nebraska Press Association.

1883: H.L. Hossick sold his stock farm 22 miles south of Lincoln to Wellington Smith for $30,660 or $17.50 per acre.

1893: The Lincoln Packing Co. was formed and capitalized at $600,000.

A dozen bidders were seeking the contract to build an O Street viaduct over the Burlington tracks. Bids ranged from $90,000 to $150,000.

1903: The City Council left it to the voters to decide on a proposal to establish a municipal generating plant for lighting city streets.

1913: A legislative committee was investigating wages paid to women in Omaha. It had been asserted that some women could afford to eat only once a day on their wages.

1923: The new Capitol, only partially built, was said to be influencing the architectural thought of the world.

The Prince of Wales, later to be King Edward VIII, attended the performance of a jazz orchestra from the University of Nebraska at the American University Union dinner in London.

1933: Attorney and former City Councilman J.C. Pentzer died at 87. Pentzer Park, bound by 26th, 27th, Holdrege and Potter streets, was named for him.

1943: Robert T. Malone, appointed by Gov. Dwight Griswold, was confirmed as director of the Nebraska Unemployment Compensation Division.

1953: Enrollment at the University of Nebraska was leveling off after a peak influx of World War II veterans. Second-semester enrollment was 6,363.

1963: Funeral services were held for Nebraska’s 24th chief executive, former Gov. Robert Leroy Cochran. Widely known as “Roy,” he was the first governor to serve three two-year terms (1935-41). The Democrat had been state engineer before running for elective office.

1973: Former Gov. Val Peterson, U.S. ambassador to Finland since 1969, announced he would retire to private life. Peterson, 69, was governor from 1947 to 1953. He entered federal service during the Eisenhower administration.

1983: Dorsey Laboratories Inc. celebrated its 75th birthday.

About 150 ranchers and firefighters from several western Nebraska fire departments fought a grass fire that burned 5,000 acres of rangeland northwest of Oshkosh. Although the cause was unknown, officials said the fire apparently started at an irrigation well electrical line.

1993: A plan for a 200-acre south Lincoln shopping center was introduced. The center was to be built between South 84th and South 91st streets.

2003: The Schleich family announced an agreement to sell Home Real Estate, the city’s largest residential real estate company, to HomeServices of America.