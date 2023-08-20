This week in Nebraska history

1873: Prairie chickens flooded the local market at $3 a dozen. The birds were hunted by the thousands, particularly on the fringes of the Sandhills, and sometimes "harvested" by the wagonload.

1883: Lincoln residents petitioned the City Council for a sidewalk on O Street.

1893: The mayor named a committee to consider the advisability of attaching names to the lettered streets of Lincoln.

1903: Sheriff Fuller of Pawnee County emptied nine barrels and casks of contraband booze into the gutters.

A potato shortage in Lincoln sent the price to $1.50 a bushel.

1913: Nebraska National Guardsmen were plodding along dusty roads to Waterloo, where they were to stage a sham battle.

1923: A Loup City schoolteacher was reported to have been killed in a typhoon in Hong Kong.

1933: "Living Music"and "Dollar Day" were featured in downtown Lincoln with a procession of 30 bands.

1943: A building site at 15th and Q streets was purchased by the Southern Nebraska District of the Missouri Synod of Lutherans for a university student chapel.

1953: The Army Corps of Engineers recommended a flood-control plan for the Salt and Wahoo creek basins, calling for 17 dams and reservoirs plus a system of channel improvements and levees.

1963: The Lincoln City Council appropriated $135,000 for 1963-64 and $86,000 for subsequent years to protect the city's estimated 40,000 trees from Dutch elm disease.

Forty more miles of Interstate 80 -- from Grand Island to Kearney -- were dedicated.

1973: The Sunday Journal-Star was among the nation's newspapers affected by the slowing flow of newsprint to the United States due to strikes at some of Canada's big paper mills and major railroads. Canadian mills supplied about two-thirds of U.S. newsprint, but the seven idled plants accounted for only about 15 percent of U.S. consumption.

One of the largest earth-moving jobs in Nebraska history was under way in Sutherland in preparation for construction of Nebraska Public Power District's 600,000-kilowatt coal-burning power plant. Morrison-Knudsen Inc. of Boise, Idaho, had a $7.1 million contract to move nearly 6 million cubic yards of dirt by Nov. 30. This first unit of the station, named for public power pioneer Gerald Gentleman, began operation in 1979. Construction of a second unit began in 1977 and started producing commercial power in 1982.

1983: More than 300 marchers rallied at the Capitol to mark the 20th anniversary of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.'s historic march on Washington.

Lashing rain and strong winds apparently killed about 3,000 sparrows on a farm near North Platte, a state biologist said.

1993: The Midwifery and Home Birth Technical Review Committee was debating whether to allow, among other issues, certified nurse midwives to continue doing home births.

Because of heavy July rainfall, a Gilead farmer outfitted his combine with bulldozer tracks so he could harvest his wheat, which sat inch-deep in water.

2003: Buildings began to fall as downtown opened up for a new movie megaplex. Most buildings on the block bordered by 11th, 12th, O and P streets were being razed to make way for The Grand, a 14-screen Douglas Theatre Co. center. The Dish restaurant and Zen's bar were to remain, as would Marz Intergalactic Shrimp & Martini Bar and Sartor Hamann Jewelry. The new megaplex was expected to open in November 2004.

A historical marker was to be dedicated near the site of the B-17 bomber crash Aug. 17, 1943, near Wood River. All eight people on board were killed.