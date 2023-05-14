This week in Nebraska history

1873: Two opera houses were under construction.

There was a move for a city ordinance to make it unlawful for owners of horse teams to leave them untied.

1883: The business of hunting and marketing wild horses was popular in western Nebraska.

1893: A new Presbyterian church was dedicated at 16th and R streets.

The first parade of the Nebraska Band took place on O Street.

1903: The Russian ambassador was in Washington, D.C., where he returned $500 donated by the Nebraska Legislature to the poor of Finland to Gov. John Mickey, explaining that his government had made adequate provision for the Finnish people.

1913: A tornado struck Seward, killing eight people and injuring many others.

Retired Lincoln minister John M. McDonald was fatally injured when hit by a Rock Island passenger train near 27th and A streets.

1923: Nebraskan Willa Cather received the Pulitzer Prize for her novel "One of Ours."

1933: Gov. Charles W. Bryan signed into law the old-age pension bill, making it possible for people 65 and older to receive up to $20 per month.

1943: The rationing office in Lincoln received an announcement that war-dictated rules regarding the use of sugar for canning temporarily were suspended.

1953: The Legislature was considering a bill that would grant Lincoln and Lancaster County power to organize a city-county authority to finance a joint building.

1963: An administrative error in the drawing of a Douglas County map forced the Legislature into reopening the legislative reapportionment question.

The Lincoln City Council completed the controversial annexation of the Antelope Creek Dam area and an eight-block area north of downtown Lincoln.

1973: The national political scene was rocked by the Watergate scandal, involving alleged political spying, unethical campaigning and concealment of large contributions to the Republican coffers in 1972.

G. Bradford Cook, a former Lincolnite who had been appointed chairman of the Securities Exchange Commission by President Richard Nixon, resigned office after being questioned by Senate investigators about one large campaign contribution that had been concealed.

1983: Nearly 900 runners ran in the Lincoln Marathon in ideal weather.

The public was invited to tour a new 4 million-gallon reservoir on 84th Street north of Nebraska 2 to celebrate the Lincoln Water System's centennial.

1993: New City Council members were elected with a 5-2 Democratic majority. The new council was expected to have a moderate to liberal outlook on issues and to work well with Mayor Mike Johanns.

2003: Three Lincoln companies announced job cuts. Square D was cutting 29 jobs; Acton International, 23; and Alltel, 100.