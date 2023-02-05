This week in Nebraska history

1873: The Legislature passed bills establishing Keith County and a board of examiners to grant teaching certificates.

1883: Two votes on a bill providing for erection of the central portion of a new Capitol resulted in ties in the Nebraska House of Representatives.

1893: Dr. Frank S. Billings resigned as director of the University of Nebraska pathobiological laboratory. He said the state didn't support his work adequately.

1903: The battleship Nebraska was under construction in Seattle.

1913: A delegation of Winnebagoes appeared before the Legislature's Judiciary Committee to ask for an act to provide for and regulate marriage and divorce among Natives and to define the rights of Native children.

1923: A straw poll indicated Nebraskans were about 2-to-1 in favor of the state taking over Arbor Lodge at Nebraska City as a park. It was the former home of J. Sterling Morton, founder of Arbor Day.

1933: A fire at the Citizens Supply and Fuel Co., 1740 R St., caused damage estimated at $12,000. A fire in the Millard Hotel, a downtown Omaha landmark, resulted in the death of a fire captain and injuries to 10 firemen.

1943: Pvt. Clyde H. Kitrell of Lincoln was being described as the Army's No. 1 "problem child." He was 6-foot-8 inches, possibly the tallest soldier in the Army, and required size 14 AAA shoes and specially tailored clothing.

1953: Neil Vandemoer, state assistance director for 16 years, resigned. Gov. Robert Crosby expressed regret at the resignation but said he had quit by request.

1963: The Legislature rejected a try to remove "The Beef State" slogan from Nebraska auto license plates.

1973: A 90-minute look at Lincoln, its people and their reactions to the declared end of U.S. participation in the war in Vietnam appeared on national public television. "America '73" was prepared by the staff of the National Public Affairs Center for Television in Washington, D.C., and was telecast from the Nebraska Telecommunications Center in Lincoln.

1983: With resumes and snapshots in hand, 124 boys showed up to audition for the role of a 10-year-old in the movie "Terms of Endearment," which was filmed in Lincoln and starred Shirley MacLaine and Debra Winger. Troy Bishop ultimately was selected to act in the Academy Award-winning movie.

1993: Proof that cellphones no longer were just toys of the rich was a report that 5 percent of Lincolnites owned wireless phones. This amounted to 10,000 telephones since they were introduced in 1987. The total number of cellphone users in Nebraska was 30,000.

2003: The historic federal veterans facility at 70th and O streets was moved. The concrete-block house was built in about 1911. Private contractors moved it to a site near 148th and Van Dorn streets.