This week in Nebraska history

1872: An excursion of 300 left Lincoln for a trip to Atchison, Kan., on the recently completed Atchison and Nebraska Railroad.

1882: The rights of women, who were not voters at the time, was the major subject of political debate in Nebraska.

1892: Clemens Movius, a German singer, was on his way to Lincoln to become an instructor at the Nebraska Conservatory of Music. O.B. Howell was conductor of the conservatory.

1902: Controversy followed the discovery that some Nebraska liquor dealers were involved in a campaign to defeat gubernatorial candidate John H. Mickey.

1912: In September, it was reported that only $35 was spent in Lincoln for care of the poor and destitute. At the same time, deposits in Nebraska banks were said to be at record highs.

1922: Building in Lincoln was increasing. Figures for 1922 were double those of the year before.

1932: Vice President Charles Curtis addressed a crowd of 6,000 at the University of Nebraska Coliseum. He was campaigning -- unsuccessfully, it would turn out -- for his re-election and that of President Herbert Hoover.

Mrs. J.H. Morton, who with her husband helped found Union College, died in Washington at age 86.

1942: Capt. Dwight L. Thomas, former Nebraska Wesleyan University athletic director and coach, was among 10 people killed in a plane crash in Newfoundland.

1952: A man known as Richard "Two Gun" Hart, former marshal at Homer, died at his home there. It had been discovered a year earlier that he was a brother of Al Capone, a Chicago gang leader of the 1920s and 1930s.

1962: A Lincoln grocer was advertising a popular brand of coffee at 3 pounds for $1.69.

1972: The University of Nebraska reported enrollment up 1.8 percent, totaling 36,399 on all campuses. The four state colleges had declines averaging 14 percent to a total of 10,395.

1982: Blizzardlike conditions hit the western part of Nebraska's Panhandle, causing snow-packed highways and stranding 75 people along Nebraska 71 north of Kimball.

1992: The Lincoln Parks and Recreation advisory board approved a separate trail for bicyclists through Lincoln's Wilderness Park. The expectation was that the third trail would solve the traffic problem between bicyclists, horseback riders, walkers and hikers.

2002: Gov. Mike Johanns celebrated the successful launch of Nebraska's Amber Alert system, a statewide network for helping police find abducted children.